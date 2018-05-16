Tesco Alcohol Free Christmas Pudding 400G

¼ of a pudding
- Energy
- 1400kJ
-
- 331kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.2g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 42.1g
- 47%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400kJ / 331kcal
Product Description
- 6 Month matured by Christmas day, Christmas pudding.
- ALCOHOL FREE Matured for 6 months for a moist, fruity & sticky pudding
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits [Raisins, Sultanas], Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Single Cream (Milk), Inulin, Candied Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Treacle, Orange Peel, Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Orange Juice, Molasses, Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice, Salt, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W & 900W 3 mins
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Steam
Instructions: 1 hr Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with film lid on for 1 hour, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove from outer packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1400kJ / 331kcal
|1400kJ / 331kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|66.4g
|66.4g
|Sugars
|42.1g
|42.1g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|4.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.