We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Salsiccia Picante With Hot Honey Pizza 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Salsiccia Picante With Hot Honey Pizza 400G
£4.75
£1.19/100g

½ of a pizza

Energy
2243kJ
534kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
20.0g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.4g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
2.29g

high

38%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1121kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • A wood fired pizza base topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, tomato sauce, Salsiccia Picante salami, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, hot honey dressing and red chilli.
  • Our experts create our base using OO flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour. We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, then top it with sliced Salsiccia Picante, spicy red chilli rings and mozzarella pearls, finished with a sprinkling of fresh parsley and a sweet and spicy hot honey to drizzle. Drizzle the sweet, spicy and sticky hot honey over your Finest Pizza, and indulge.
  • Hand stretched wood fired pizza base topped with sliced Salsiccia Piccante, spicy red chilli rings and mozzarella pearls, sprinkled with fresh parsley and drizzled with a sweet spicy sticky hot honey dressing.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Tomato Purée, Salsiccia Piccante Salami (6%) [Pork, Salt, Flavouring, Chilli Pepper, Dextrose, Paprika, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrite)], Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Hot Honey Dressing (4.5%) [Honey, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chilli, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice], Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Red Chilli (1.5%), Tomato Paste, Flat Leaf Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Deactivated Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 11 mins Remove all packaging, remove sachet and place to one side, including cardboard baseboard. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below. To prepare the Hot Honey dressing, place sachet in a cup of boiling water for one minute. Open the sachet and drizzle over the pizza after cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18 mins Remove all packaging, remove sachet and place to one side, including cardboard baseboard. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below. To prepare the Hot Honey dressing, place sachet in a cup of boiling water for one minute. Open the sachet and drizzle over the pizza after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pizza (200g)
Energy1121kJ / 267kcal2243kJ / 534kcal
Fat10.0g20.0g
Saturates3.9g7.8g
Carbohydrate31.7g63.4g
Sugars4.2g8.4g
Fibre1.7g3.4g
Protein11.7g23.4g
Salt1.15g2.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Fresh Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here