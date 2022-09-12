Tesco Finest Salsiccia Picante With Hot Honey Pizza 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1121kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
- A wood fired pizza base topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, tomato sauce, Salsiccia Picante salami, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, hot honey dressing and red chilli.
- Our experts create our base using OO flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour. We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, then top it with sliced Salsiccia Picante, spicy red chilli rings and mozzarella pearls, finished with a sprinkling of fresh parsley and a sweet and spicy hot honey to drizzle. Drizzle the sweet, spicy and sticky hot honey over your Finest Pizza, and indulge.
- Hand stretched wood fired pizza base topped with sliced Salsiccia Piccante, spicy red chilli rings and mozzarella pearls, sprinkled with fresh parsley and drizzled with a sweet spicy sticky hot honey dressing.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Tomato Purée, Salsiccia Piccante Salami (6%) [Pork, Salt, Flavouring, Chilli Pepper, Dextrose, Paprika, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrite)], Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Hot Honey Dressing (4.5%) [Honey, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chilli, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice], Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Red Chilli (1.5%), Tomato Paste, Flat Leaf Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Deactivated Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 11 mins Remove all packaging, remove sachet and place to one side, including cardboard baseboard. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below. To prepare the Hot Honey dressing, place sachet in a cup of boiling water for one minute. Open the sachet and drizzle over the pizza after cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18 mins Remove all packaging, remove sachet and place to one side, including cardboard baseboard. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below. To prepare the Hot Honey dressing, place sachet in a cup of boiling water for one minute. Open the sachet and drizzle over the pizza after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pizza (200g)
|Energy
|1121kJ / 267kcal
|2243kJ / 534kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|20.0g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|31.7g
|63.4g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.4g
|Protein
|11.7g
|23.4g
|Salt
|1.15g
|2.29g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
