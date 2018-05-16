Fever-Tree Light Sicilian Lemonade 4X250ml

Product Description
- Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
- Crafted for adults.
- Carbon Neutral - Across All Our UK Products
- A juicy & zesty sophisticated soft drink crafted by blending spring water with Sicilian lemons to create a lemonade with an unrivalled sweetness and delicate flavour.
- Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Sicilian Lemonade contains only 45 kcal per can and contains absolutely no artificial flavours or sweeteners.
- How to enjoy: sip straight from the can if on the go or pour over ice.
- Pack size: 1000ML
- Low in Calories
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Lemon Fruit from Concentrate (6%), Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Best before end: See base of can.Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled
- Sip straight from the can or over ice
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Fevertree Ltd.,
- 186-188 Shepherd's Bush Road,
- London,
- W6 7NL,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Richmond Marketing,
- 1a Cadogan House,
- 322 Lisburn Rd,
- Belfast,
- BT9 6GH.
Return to
- Fevertree Ltd.,
- 186-188 Shepherd's Bush Road,
- London,
- W6 7NL,
- UK.
- Richmond Marketing,
- 1a Cadogan House,
- 322 Lisburn Rd,
- Belfast,
- BT9 6GH.
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy:
|75kJ,18kcal
|Total fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.4g
|of which sugars:
|4.4g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0.02g
