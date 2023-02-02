We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Double Strength Fruit & Barley No Added Sugar Peach 1L

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Double Strength Fruit & Barley No Added Sugar Peach 1L

Low Everyday Price

£1.75
£0.18/100ml

Low Everyday Price

One glass

Energy
19kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated no added sugar peach and barley juice drink with sweeteners.
  • Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES Double Strength. 30+ Servings. 2 TABLESPOONS = 300ML GLASS NO ADDED SUGAR†
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Peach Juice From Concentrate (20%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Barley Extract, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to nine parts water). 

    2 tablespoons (30ml) makes 300ml glass.

     

Number of uses

approx. 33 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers..

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Flatten/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy6kJ / 1kcal19kJ / 4kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.01g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers..

View all Barley Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

OVERPRICED

1 stars

everyday low price? this used to be 80p

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here