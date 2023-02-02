Tesco Double Strength Fruit & Barley No Added Sugar Peach 1L

OVERPRICED
everyday low price? this used to be 80p
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 1kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Peach Juice From Concentrate (20%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Barley Extract, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene).
Store in a cool dry place.
Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to nine parts water).
2 tablespoons (30ml) makes 300ml glass.
approx. 33 Servings
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Flatten/Cap on
1 litre e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (300ml)
|Energy
|6kJ / 1kcal
|19kJ / 4kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When diluted according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers..
