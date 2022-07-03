We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aero Chocolate Caramel Mousse 4 X 58G

5(2)Write a review
Aero Chocolate Caramel Mousse 4 X 58G
£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

1 pot =

Energy
350kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 603 kJ

Product Description

  • Caramel Flavour Milk Chocolate Mousse
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying Aero mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Feel the bubbles melt
  • 82 calories per pot
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 232G

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk 70.3%, Sugar, Milk Chocolate 6.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Protein (from Milk), Milk Fat, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powders, Cream (from Milk), Caramel 3.0% (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup), Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Use by: see pot lids. Keep refrigerated at 5°CProduct information: see base of pack

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 0800 000 030 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,

Net Contents

4 x 58g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 58g Portion% RI Per Portion*
Energy603 kJ350 kJ
-142 kcal82 kcal4%
Fat3.9g2.2g3%
of which saturates2.6g1.5g8%
Carbohydrate20.9g12.1g5%
of which sugars20.2g11.7g13%
Fibre1.4g0.8g3%
Protein5.1g2.9g6%
Salt0.22g0.13g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 4 portions---
RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts. ---
Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels---
View all Confectionery Desserts & Chocolate Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice tea time treat for any age.

5 stars

It was lovely you could taste the caramel .we had it for a desert in the week ,always have a yogurt but this made a nice change.At only 82cals it made a nice treat.

Yummy

5 stars

Yummy , loved this, would buy again.

