Snickers Dessert Sauce 270G

A Snickers bar on my ice cream
Really yummy and tastes like a snickers bar. I might have liked a few more nutty bits for texture though.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1286kJ
Sugar, Water, Caramel 15% (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (E500)), Dextrose, Milk Chocolate 6% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Modified Starch, Fat- Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.
Portions per pack: 9, Portion size: 30g
270g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|30g
|(%*)
|Energy
|1286kJ
|386kJ
|(5%)
|-
|304kcal
|91kcal
|(5%)
|Fat
|3.8g
|1.1g
|(2%)
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|0.6g
|(3%)
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|19.8g
|(8%)
|of which sugars
|61.8g
|18.5g
|(21%)
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.3g
|(1%)
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.04g
|(1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 9, Portion size: 30g
|-
|-
|-
