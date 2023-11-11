Juul2 Pods Virginia Tobacco 18Mg/Ml 2X1.2Ml

NOT FOR SALE TO MINORS: This is an age-restricted product and age verification is required at sale.

NOT FOR SALE TO MINORS: This is an age-restricted product and age verification is required at sale. This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

JUUL2 pods are only to be used with a JUUL2 Device. The JUUL2 Device is designed to only function with authentic JUUL2 pods manufactured by Juul Labs.

JUUL2 pods are only to be used with a JUUL2 Device. The JUUL2 Device is designed to only function with authentic JUUL2 pods manufactured by Juul Labs.

You should not use this product if you are allergic to Nicotine or to any other ingredient that it contains. See JUUL2 pods packaging for additional ingredient and safety information.

You should not use this product if you are allergic to Nicotine or to any other ingredient that it contains. See JUUL2 pods packaging for additional ingredient and safety information.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023