Walkers Max Fiery Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6X27g
Per 27g
- Energy
- 570kJ
-
- 136kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.9g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2112kJ
Product Description
- Prawn Cocktail Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
- Walkers Max Strong the irresistible, deep ridged crisp packed with bold flavour - perfect with beer. Enjoy the ultimate taste experience in every bite!
- Max Spice
- Max Satisfaction
- Want Max Crunch?
- Try Walkers Max Double Crunch Loaded Cheddar & Onion
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Walkers, the Walkers logo, and Max are registered trademarks.
- Walkers Max Strong is a trademark. ©2022
- Perfect with Beer
- Can You Handle the Heat?
- No Added MSG
- No Artificial Preservatives or Colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 162G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Cayenne Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrates), Tomato Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)]
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect with beer
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- We're Here to Help
- www.walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
6 x 27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 27g (%*) Serving
|(%*)
|Energy
|2112kJ
|570kJ(7%*)
|7%
|-
|505kcal
|136kcal(7%*)
|7%
|Fat
|29g
|7.9g(11%*)
|11%
|of which Saturates
|2.6g
|0.7g(4%*)
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|14g
|of which Sugars
|2.8g
|0.8g(<1%*)
|<1%
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.64g
|0.17g(3%*)
|3%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
