We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Walkers Max Fiery Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6X27g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Walkers Max Fiery Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6X27g
£1.75
£1.09/100g

Per 27g

Energy
570kJ
136kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.9g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2112kJ

Product Description

  • Prawn Cocktail Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
  • Walkers Max Strong the irresistible, deep ridged crisp packed with bold flavour - perfect with beer. Enjoy the ultimate taste experience in every bite!
  • Max Spice
  • Max Satisfaction
  • Want Max Crunch?
  • Try Walkers Max Double Crunch Loaded Cheddar & Onion
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Walkers, the Walkers logo, and Max are registered trademarks.
  • Walkers Max Strong is a trademark. ©2022
  • Perfect with Beer
  • Can You Handle the Heat?
  • No Added MSG
  • No Artificial Preservatives or Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 162G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Cayenne Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrates), Tomato Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with beer

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • www.walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 27g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 27g (%*) Serving(%*)
Energy2112kJ570kJ(7%*)7%
-505kcal136kcal(7%*)7%
Fat29g7.9g(11%*)11%
of which Saturates2.6g0.7g(4%*)4%
Carbohydrate52g14g
of which Sugars2.8g0.8g(<1%*)<1%
Fibre4.2g1.1g
Protein6.7g1.8g
Salt0.64g0.17g(3%*)3%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Each inner pack contains 1 serving---
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here