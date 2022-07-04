Muller Light Red Fruit Assorted Fat Free Yogurt 6X140g

None
Very nice but pots have got smaller
Deliciously thick and fruity
Deliciously thick and fruity sometimes pour into my porridge or pour over fruit
Always good for a light breakfast with Tesco fresh
Always good for a light breakfast with Tesco fresh strawberries and raspberries
Yes a fantastic product have them each day.
Yes a fantastic product have them each day.
Less for the money
Quality is just satisfactory,taste is of variable standard. Contents have shrunk considerably leaving much less in pot for more money.
I have one most days for a dessert tasty and fat f
I have one most days for a dessert tasty and fat free good 😊👍
Smooth n creamy
I love how smooth and creamy this yogurt is, and the bits of fruit are a bonus.
3 flavours of tasty fat free yoghurt
Tasty fat free yoghurts in 3 flavours. Good flavours. Long life without seeming processed. The cherry ones are my favourite and always get eaten first.
Not so much in pots as there used to be. Otherwise
Not so much in pots as there used to be. Otherwise seems to be usual quality.
Nice but could be better
These are nice but could be thicker consistency.