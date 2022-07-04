We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Light Red Fruit Assorted Fat Free Yogurt 6X140g

3.8(21)Write a review
image 1 of Muller Light Red Fruit Assorted Fat Free Yogurt 6X140g
£ 3.00
£0.36/100g

New

Product Description

  • Smooth raspberry & cranberry fat free yogurt with sweetener x 2 Strawberry fat free yogurt with sweetener x 2 Cherry fat free yogurt with sweetener x 2
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next!
  • Müller and Müllerlight are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • 0% Fat
  • 0% Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugar
  • High in Protein
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • Suitable of Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 840G
  • High in Protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Cherry fat free yogurt with sweetener
  • May contain cherry stones.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 140g ℮

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine. Cherry fat free yogurt with sweetener May contain cherry stones.

  • 0% Fat
  • 0% Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugar
  • High in Protein
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • Suitable of Vegetarians
  • Raspberry & Cranberry x2
  • Strawberry x2
  • Cherry x2

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Cherries (10%), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Colouring Foods: Carrot & Pumpkin Extracts, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Black Carrot Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Sweetener: Aspartame

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy227kJ (53kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.4g
of which sugars6.6g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.26g
Calcium134mg (23% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

  • 0% Fat
  • 0% Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugar
  • High in Protein
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • Suitable of Vegetarians
  • Raspberry & Cranberry x2
  • Strawberry x2
  • Cherry x2

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Raspberry Puree (8%), Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (6%), Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid, Sweetener: Aspartame, Flavourings, Colouring Foods: Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Black Carrot Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy218kJ (51kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.1g
of which sugars6.4g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.23g
Calcium135mg (23% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

  • 0% Fat
  • 0% Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugar
  • High in Protein
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • Suitable of Vegetarians
  • Raspberry & Cranberry x2
  • Strawberry x2
  • Cherry x2

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Strawberries (9%), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Colouring Food: Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Sweetener: Aspartame, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid, Stabiliser: Pectin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy220kJ (52kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.0g
of which sugars6.2g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.23g
Calcium135mg (23% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

21 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

None

5 stars

Very nice but pots have got smaller

Deliciously thick and fruity

5 stars

Deliciously thick and fruity sometimes pour into my porridge or pour over fruit

Always good for a light breakfast with Tesco fresh

5 stars

Always good for a light breakfast with Tesco fresh strawberries and raspberries

Yes a fantastic product have them each day.

5 stars

Yes a fantastic product have them each day.

Less for the money

3 stars

Quality is just satisfactory,taste is of variable standard. Contents have shrunk considerably leaving much less in pot for more money.

I have one most days for a dessert tasty and fat f

5 stars

I have one most days for a dessert tasty and fat free good 😊👍

Smooth n creamy

5 stars

I love how smooth and creamy this yogurt is, and the bits of fruit are a bonus.

3 flavours of tasty fat free yoghurt

5 stars

Tasty fat free yoghurts in 3 flavours. Good flavours. Long life without seeming processed. The cherry ones are my favourite and always get eaten first.

Not so much in pots as there used to be. Otherwise

4 stars

Not so much in pots as there used to be. Otherwise seems to be usual quality.

Nice but could be better

3 stars

These are nice but could be thicker consistency.

