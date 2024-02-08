We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ottimo Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni 300G

Ottimo Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni 300G

£3.00

£10.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Amounts per serving (180g cooked)
Energy
1056kJ
250kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

-

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

-

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Cooked Per 100g

Quick Frozen Pasta Parcel with a Spinach and Ricotta Filling
Ciao from Ottimo!A tasty mouthwatering range of the most amazing, freshly made (& then quickly frozen) pastas. Made to make your life easier.
Fresh Frozen Pasta Italian Inspired RecipePasta PerfectionFilled With Spinach & Rich, Creamy Ricotta CheeseReady in Cook From Frozen 4 MinsFree From Artificial Colours, Preservatives & FlavoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Pasta (54%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Whole Liquid Egg, Water), Spinach and Ricotta Filling (29%) [Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Spinach (5.5%), Ricotta Cheese (4.5%) (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Vegetable Stock Powder (Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Carrot Powder, Leek Extract), Ground Nutmeg, Ground Basil, White Pepper], Water

Allergy Information

For allergens (including Cereals containing Gluten), see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Average number of portions per pack: 2

Net Contents

300g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

