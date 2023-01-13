We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Childs Farm Body Wash Bar Blueberry & Organic Mango 60G

Childs Farm Body Wash Bar Blueberry & Organic Mango 60G
£7.50
£12.50/100g

Product Description

  • Childs Farm Body Wash Br Bl/berry & Org Mango 60G
  • Kind to skin, kind to planet, kind to child
  • Happy skin promise™
  • Introducing our NEW Childs Farm shampoo and wash bars!
  • Each bar is made with ethically and responsibly sourced natural origin ingredients is 100% plastic-free and is wrapped in our happy skin promise. Each bar provides up to 60 washes, which is the same as TWO of our 250ml bottles.
  • Our body wash bar has a soap-free formulation, specially developed for the most sensitive skin. Made with natural origin cleansing agents to gently clean and soothe delicate skin. Bursting with the fragrance of fresh blueberries & organic mango.
  • Multi award-winning and proudly British, at Childs Farm we celebrate all things natural and naturally derived to soothe and moisturise the delicate and sensitive skin of newborns, babies and children.
  • Made by a mum as a solution for her own daughters' sensitive and eczema-prone skin, every element of our range from content to bar is thought through to ensure we are best for skin and best for planet, giving you one less thing to worry about as your little one grows up.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C007915
  • © Tadley Holdings Ltd. Childs Farm ®
  • Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for Sensitive Skin
  • Safe for People Who may be Prone to Eczema
  • Dermatologist Approved
  • Suitable for newborn & upwards
  • Ethically & Responsible Sourced
  • Cruelty Free International
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Aqua (Water), Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Limonene, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Linalool, Citronellol, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Fruit Extract*, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, (*Denotes certified organic ingredient)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Lather bar in hands. Gently massage the foam all over the body then rinse off with warm water.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • External use only. If irritation occurs, wash with copious amounts of water and stop use. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water.

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,

Distributor address

  • Australia:
  • UCC Australia,
  • 2 Raceway Pl,
  • Eastern Creek,
  • NSW, 2766.
  • New Zealand:

Return to

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,
  • Ireland.
  • childsfarm.com

Net Contents

60g ℮

Safety information

Warnings External use only. If irritation occurs, wash with copious amounts of water and stop use. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water.

58 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Body wash bar blueberry and organic mango

3 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This body bar smells lovely and feels gentle. However, it was much smaller than expected and it's creamy texture means that it doesn't last long. Therefore I feel that it's very expensive and for that reason, I wouldn't buy again.

Great product

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Absolutely lovely, scent great and so good for sensitive skin. All this and good choice for the environment too!

August purchase great soap blueberry

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Lovely smell , good lather too and great for sensitive skin too!

Amazing little bar!

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This body was bar is amazing! Your child farm favourites in an eco friendly bar - the bar lathers of up easily and makes lots of soapy bubbles to bath my little girl in. The smell is amazing and last on her skin for ages while being super gentle to her sensitive skin. This little bar goes such a long so don't underestimate it's size. Highly recommend.

Wow

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Smells incredible, lathers well and lasts ages, we love this bar in our house!

Great for travel

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This is a fab product we took it away with us to eygpt and the best thing ever as perfect for travelling (no spillages) and my daughter loved it

Well done childs farm for a great new product

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

So great that these bars have been developed! Sustainable packaging with the same wonderful smell. They leave our skin soft and they foam up well.

Absolutely love this!

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

My children absolutely love this! So much easier than the body wash which we very much love. Lathers up very nicely and the kids had lots of fun making the bubbles! The smell is incredible and love that it's 100% plastic free!

Smells lush

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

We love this bar in our house. The whole family have used it! It's really refreshing and I love that you lather it up in your hands so there's less waste. We will be buying this one again!

Great as a whole!

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

They smell amazing and so bubbly but could do with being slightly bigger bars. We've already gone through one with 3 kids a week after buying it. The best smelling.

