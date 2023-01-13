Childs Farm Body Wash Bar Blueberry & Organic Mango 60G

Body wash bar blueberry and organic mango
A CHILDS FARM Customer
This body bar smells lovely and feels gentle. However, it was much smaller than expected and it's creamy texture means that it doesn't last long. Therefore I feel that it's very expensive and for that reason, I wouldn't buy again.
Great product
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Absolutely lovely, scent great and so good for sensitive skin. All this and good choice for the environment too!
August purchase great soap blueberry
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Lovely smell , good lather too and great for sensitive skin too!
Amazing little bar!
A CHILDS FARM Customer
This body was bar is amazing! Your child farm favourites in an eco friendly bar - the bar lathers of up easily and makes lots of soapy bubbles to bath my little girl in. The smell is amazing and last on her skin for ages while being super gentle to her sensitive skin. This little bar goes such a long so don't underestimate it's size. Highly recommend.
Wow
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Smells incredible, lathers well and lasts ages, we love this bar in our house!
Great for travel
A CHILDS FARM Customer
This is a fab product we took it away with us to eygpt and the best thing ever as perfect for travelling (no spillages) and my daughter loved it
Well done childs farm for a great new product
A CHILDS FARM Customer
So great that these bars have been developed! Sustainable packaging with the same wonderful smell. They leave our skin soft and they foam up well.
Absolutely love this!
A CHILDS FARM Customer
My children absolutely love this! So much easier than the body wash which we very much love. Lathers up very nicely and the kids had lots of fun making the bubbles! The smell is incredible and love that it's 100% plastic free!
Smells lush
A CHILDS FARM Customer
We love this bar in our house. The whole family have used it! It's really refreshing and I love that you lather it up in your hands so there's less waste. We will be buying this one again!
Great as a whole!
A CHILDS FARM Customer
They smell amazing and so bubbly but could do with being slightly bigger bars. We've already gone through one with 3 kids a week after buying it. The best smelling.