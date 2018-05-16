Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Icon Light

Product Description
- STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN THE CHILD I/LGHT
- " The Child aka ""Baby Yoda"" is the breakout character from the Star Wars Disney+ original television series The Mandalorian. Display this collectable to show your love for this cute character, then when it gets dark, just flick the switch and be amazed as it transforms into a super cool LED light.
- Supplied in a full-colour window gift box, this light is the perfect present for any fan of Star Wars or The Mandalorian plus any collector of Star Wars merchandise will want to add this stunning 3D light to their collection of officially licensed memorabilia.
- Stands 10cm (4"") tall and powered by 2x AAA batteries (not included), you can place The Child Icon Light anywhere in your home or take it with you when you are staying away. Perfect for your bedroom, workspace, or gaming den."
- 10cm tall light
- 2xAAA batteries (not included)
- Baby Yoda character
