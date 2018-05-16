New
Crackd The No-Egg Egg Replacer 346G
Product Description
- Liquid Plant Based High Pressure Processed Egg Replacer.
- Recipes?
- Check 'em out online at CRACKD.COM
- Yeah, you read that right! Made, not laid. There's no egg in this bottle, and that may just change your life.
- Well... at least in the kitchen.
- Treated with HPP (High Pressure Process). to maintain flavour, freshness and nutrition.
- Plant - Based
- Low Fat
- Pea Protein
- Amazing Scrambled
- Great Pancakes
- Golden Yorkshires
- Rich in Protein, Vitamin B12 & D
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 346G
- Low Fat
- Rich in Protein, Vitamin B12 & D
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein (3%), Corn Oil, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Starch, Gelling Agent (Gellan Gum), Flavourings, Firming Agent (Calcium Lactate), Dried Inactive Yeast, Acid (Lactic Acid), Black Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Bitartrate), Colour (Beta Carotene), Stabilisers (Calcium Carbonate, Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum), Vitamins (D & B12), Dextrose
Storage
Keep me chilledKeep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 7 days. Do not exceed use by date.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: You can also now scramble Crackd in your microwave (750w). For one portion of scrambled (120g): full power 1 min. Stir and cook for another 1 min. Remove from microwave, stir again, and let rest for a further minute before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: You can still bake with Crackd. We recommend reducing the temperature of your usual recipe by 10C and cooking for an extra 15 minutes. Be sure to keep an eye on it as everyone's ovens are different!
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For one portion of scrambled (120g): heat a little oil in a non-stick pan on a medium heat, add in Crackd and stir immediately. Continue stirring for 3-5 minutes until firm.
Preparation and Usage
- Always shake well before use
Number of uses
Equivalent to 6 eggs! 1 egg = 58g for baking
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Crackd
- Plant Heads,
- Beeches Farm,
- Icknield Way,
- Tring,
- Herts,
Return to
- Crackd
- Plant Heads,
- Beeches Farm,
- Icknield Way,
- Tring,
- Herts,
- HP23 4LA.
- howcanwehelp@plantheads.co.uk
Net Contents
346g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy Values
|190
|-
|45
|Fat
|2.0
|(Of which Saturates)
|< 0.2
|Carbohydrate
|4.2
|(Of which Sugars)
|0.2
|Fibre
|< 0.5
|Protein
|2.7
|Salt
|0.3
|Vitamin D
|2.40 (48% RI*)
|Vitamin B12
|1.43 (59% RI*)
|Vitamins
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.