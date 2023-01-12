The Kraken Black Spiced Rum Roast Coffee 700ml

If you like a Black Russian cocktail you will abso
If you like a Black Russian cocktail you will absolutely love this rum. I bought it for my rum and coffee loving husband and I think I enjoyed it even more then he did. Very Very yummy indeed and will definitely be buying it again.
Best yet
Turns out this is a lot better than the original flavour which I’ve enjoyed over the years
Simply gorgeous … no need to have a mixer with thi
Simply gorgeous … no need to have a mixer with this , tastes wonderful on its own
Excellent! Depth of flavour & quality roast coffee
Yummy yummy, very nice indeed. (Not like Tia Maria which is sweeter). This has more depth of flavour and a proper taste of quality roast coffee. You love coffee! you'll love this even more !!!!
Very Nice
This is gorgeous, if you love coffee you are going to love this. Unlike the other reviewer though I don't think it is like Tia Maria this way surpasses what that is. This i still sweet, but drinkable on it's own or added with a mixer. P.Max is good with it. After buying this I wouldn't look twice at Tia Maria. Definitely not the same you have the rum hit to this.
Excellent
This Drink is very much Like Tearmaria but with a kick it's coffee flavor worth a try