We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The Kraken Black Spiced Rum Roast Coffee 700Ml

5(6)Write a review
The Kraken Black Spiced Rum Roast Coffee 700Ml
£24.00
£34.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • The Kraken Black Spiced Rum Roast Coffee 700ml
  • The word off an innovative Kraken attack, those who occupy the shores of the High Seas an beyond have persisted with ancient and unavailing methods of hindering The Beast. To this day, inhabitants of the coffee regions around the world have harnessed the dark aroma of Roast Coffee in a futile attempt to deter The Beast. But even the most menacingly potent of Arabica Beans is unable to protect against The Beast's fury.
  • Contains Caffeine
  • Roast Coffee
  • A rich fusion of spiced Caribbean rum and fine arabica bean coffee
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains caffeine

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • The Kraken roast coffee is best enjoyed as an espresso rumtini. Vigorously shaken.

Name and address

  • Proximo,
  • Mitre House,
  • EC4Y 1BN.

Return to

  • Proximo,
  • Mitre House,
  • EC4Y 1BN.
  • www.krakenrum.co.uk

Net Contents

70cl ℮

View all Rum

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

If you like a Black Russian cocktail you will abso

5 stars

If you like a Black Russian cocktail you will absolutely love this rum. I bought it for my rum and coffee loving husband and I think I enjoyed it even more then he did. Very Very yummy indeed and will definitely be buying it again.

Best yet

5 stars

Turns out this is a lot better than the original flavour which I’ve enjoyed over the years

Simply gorgeous … no need to have a mixer with thi

5 stars

Simply gorgeous … no need to have a mixer with this , tastes wonderful on its own

Excellent! Depth of flavour & quality roast coffee

5 stars

Yummy yummy, very nice indeed. (Not like Tia Maria which is sweeter). This has more depth of flavour and a proper taste of quality roast coffee. You love coffee! you'll love this even more !!!!

Very Nice

5 stars

This is gorgeous, if you love coffee you are going to love this. Unlike the other reviewer though I don't think it is like Tia Maria this way surpasses what that is. This i still sweet, but drinkable on it's own or added with a mixer. P.Max is good with it. After buying this I wouldn't look twice at Tia Maria. Definitely not the same you have the rum hit to this.

Excellent

5 stars

This Drink is very much Like Tearmaria but with a kick it's coffee flavor worth a try

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here