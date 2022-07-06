Muller Light Greek Style Strawberry Yogurt 4X115g

Tasty thick yoghurt
Really thick, creamy and tasty with a good amount of strawberries 🍓
Great taste
Lovely light yoghurt with plenty of fruit taste. Just the right level of sweetness
Prefer lemon
Yes, it was an alternative as they didn’t have my first choice which was the lemon. Much prefer lemon but hey ho they sent something!
A tasty treat!
These are really tasty and make a great treat. They are rich and creamy with pieces of strawberry in them.
Its good
It is good it just finishes an evening meal without being naughty I alternate strawberry with lemon
Yummy yogurt
Love this yogurt fits in well with my weight lost plan. It seem like a treat as it’s really nice.
Excellent
Excellent product, great taste despite being the light version. Good value too
Love it
One of my favourite desserts. I've been buying it for many years. It's relatively healthy and tastes good. I alternate between this and the Lemon flavour.
Yummy yogurt
Especially nice as a desert. I add fresh strawberries.
Amazing
This is the only yoghurt I buy, it is creamy, full of flavour & not watery at all. I have it as a snack or with my granola for breakfast. Love it & totally recommend it to everyone.