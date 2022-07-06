We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Light Greek Style Strawberry Yogurt 4X115g

4.6(34)Write a review
image 1 of Muller Light Greek Style Strawberry Yogurt 4X115g
£ 2.25
£0.49/100g
Clubcard Price

Per pot

Energy
302kJ
72kcal
-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 262kJ (62kcal)

Product Description

  • Strawberry Greek style fat free yogurt with sweetener x4
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • Our Müller Light Greek style yogurt range combines delicious, rich Greek-style yogurt with a variety of fruit flavours for those moments of pure pleasure. Enjoy Müller Light Greek style Strawberry yogurt with 0% added sugar and fat free
  • Müller & Müllerlight are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • 0% Fat
  • 0% Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • High in Protein
  • Made with Real Fruit
  • Pack size: 460G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Strawberries (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Gelatine, Flavourings, Sweetener: Aspartame, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabiliser: Pectins, Colour: Carmines

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Retain sleeve for product information.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy262kJ (62kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.8g
of which sugars7.2g
Protein6.4g
Salt0.2g
Calcium171mg (24% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Tasty thick yoghurt

5 stars

Really thick, creamy and tasty with a good amount of strawberries 🍓

Great taste

5 stars

Lovely light yoghurt with plenty of fruit taste. Just the right level of sweetness

Prefer lemon

5 stars

Yes, it was an alternative as they didn’t have my first choice which was the lemon. Much prefer lemon but hey ho they sent something!

A tasty treat!

5 stars

These are really tasty and make a great treat. They are rich and creamy with pieces of strawberry in them.

Its good

5 stars

It is good it just finishes an evening meal without being naughty I alternate strawberry with lemon

Yummy yogurt

5 stars

Love this yogurt fits in well with my weight lost plan. It seem like a treat as it’s really nice.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent product, great taste despite being the light version. Good value too

Love it

5 stars

One of my favourite desserts. I've been buying it for many years. It's relatively healthy and tastes good. I alternate between this and the Lemon flavour.

Yummy yogurt

5 stars

Especially nice as a desert. I add fresh strawberries.

Amazing

5 stars

This is the only yoghurt I buy, it is creamy, full of flavour & not watery at all. I have it as a snack or with my granola for breakfast. Love it & totally recommend it to everyone.

