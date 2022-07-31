We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Coconut Collaborative Gut Health Coconut Yogurt Strawberry 4X100g

4.4(59)Write a review
image 1 of Coconut Collaborative Gut Health Coconut Yogurt Strawberry 4X100g
£3.00
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Cultured Coconut Yogurt Alternative with Strawberry Compote.
  • We're a small British company of coconut lovers on a mission to create yogs and puds so thick, creamy and delicious that you wouldn't believe they are made from the humble plant.
  • We only use the freshest coconuts available, farmed ethically, and turn them into puds without any shortcuts or nasties, for you to enjoy.
  • We work with Pur Project and local communities to plant thousands of trees across Southeast Asia. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
  • Effortlessly creamy and bursting with a juicy strawberry flavour, our Cultured Coconut Strawberry Yog is fermented the traditional way, with multiple strains of live, gut-loving cultures. It's also packed full of prebiotic fibre and calcium, not to mention vitamins D, B6 and B12. With all that tasty goodness and active bacteria, your gut will be as grateful as your taste buds. Perfectly portioned in 4 x 100g pots, this yog is great for breakfast, on-the-go or as a snack.
  • Our Gut Health Cultured Coconut Strawberry Yog is overflowing with billions of live and active bacteria for a healthy gut microbiome. Plus, it's packed with prebiotic fibre, calcium and vitamins D, B6 & B12 to help both your digestion and immune system, keeping you feeling tiptop.
  • Your gut and brain work very closely together. In fact, over 90% of your receptors for serotonin (the chemical that makes you feel happy) live in your tummy. So, research suggests that keeping you gut happy is a brilliant way of keeping You happy.
  • At the Coconut Collaborative, we are big fans of the mighty coconut, not only are they naturally low in sugar but also a source of magnesium and potassium. Free from dairy but not temptation… Delicious, healthy, and versatile, this yog is great on its own, as a snack or topped with granola for extra gut-loving goodness.
  • Immunity Support*
  • *Vitamins D, B6 & B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Dairy and Gluten Free
  • Plant based
  • Billions of Live Cultures
  • Fortified with Calcium, Vitamins D, B6 & B12
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Added Sugar
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Vitamins D, B6 & B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Fortified with Calcium, Vitamins D, B6 & B12
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Storage

Keep Refrigerated.Store at <7°c and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best Before See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • We recommend eating on its own as a snack or on-the-go or try adding a couple of spoonfuls to your smoothies, pancakes, cereal or hearty porridge bowl.

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.

Return to

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.

Net Contents

4 x 100g

View all Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

59 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

What a delicious product!!!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This is the first time I have tried this smooth, delicious and delicate yoghurt. It has become one of my favourite! I am sure I will be trying other flavours and types from this brand.

Delicious!

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Can't attest to whether these are actually doing anything for the gut or not, but they are delicious. Not too coconut-y (which I do find with some of Coconut Collaborative's products), really nice flavour and texture.

Tasty

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Tasty , delicious and refreshing. Cannot tell the yoghurt is made from coconut. Leaves a pleasant taste and smooth consistency. Good attractive personalised packaging. A lot of thought has gone into it.

Yummy

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

The Gut Health Strawberry Cultured Coconut Yog (4 x 100g) is so lovely and creamy. The coconut is very slight and does not over the strawberry but in fact adds an extra tang to it. The strawberry flavour is very refreshing and the yogurt overall is just bursting with flavour. I ate it for a quick dessert at lunch and it was nice and light

It's vegan ???!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Hang on a second !! This yoghurt is vegan? Are you sure about that ! It tastes and looks just like dairy based yoghurt , how is that possible ! With a smooth yet thicker texture and a subtle coconut taste , this is definitely a game changer and means that with one subtle change i can definitely make my diet a lot healthier ! Amazing

Yummy dairy free alternative

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Definitely my favourite dairy free yogurt I've tried, great thickness and really nice strawberry taste. It did have a little bit of a coconut after taste but overall really liked the yogurts.

It's vegan ???!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Hang on a second !! This yoghurt is vegan? Are you sure about that ! It tastes and looks just like dairy based yoghurt , how is that possible ! With a smooth yet thicker texture and a subtle coconut taste , this is definitely a game changer and means that with one subtle change i can definitely make my diet a lot healthier ! Amazing

Nice

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

These are a refreshing change to my usual yogurts. I didn't get a strong taste of the strawberry would have liked a bit more but over all very nice.

Lots of flavour

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This yoghurt is packed full of flavour, and is great if you're lactose intolerant. It has a creamy texture to it and it comes in a perfect size. It is really good if you have a high cholesterol

delicious!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

super thick and fruity, tastes lovely and works little miracles in your gut, win win! would love to see more flavours!

1-10 of 59 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here