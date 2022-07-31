Coconut Collaborative Gut Health Coconut Yogurt Strawberry 4X100g

What a delicious product!!!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This is the first time I have tried this smooth, delicious and delicate yoghurt. It has become one of my favourite! I am sure I will be trying other flavours and types from this brand.
Delicious!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Can't attest to whether these are actually doing anything for the gut or not, but they are delicious. Not too coconut-y (which I do find with some of Coconut Collaborative's products), really nice flavour and texture.
Tasty
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Tasty , delicious and refreshing. Cannot tell the yoghurt is made from coconut. Leaves a pleasant taste and smooth consistency. Good attractive personalised packaging. A lot of thought has gone into it.
Yummy
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
The Gut Health Strawberry Cultured Coconut Yog (4 x 100g) is so lovely and creamy. The coconut is very slight and does not over the strawberry but in fact adds an extra tang to it. The strawberry flavour is very refreshing and the yogurt overall is just bursting with flavour. I ate it for a quick dessert at lunch and it was nice and light
It's vegan ???!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Hang on a second !! This yoghurt is vegan? Are you sure about that ! It tastes and looks just like dairy based yoghurt , how is that possible ! With a smooth yet thicker texture and a subtle coconut taste , this is definitely a game changer and means that with one subtle change i can definitely make my diet a lot healthier ! Amazing
Yummy dairy free alternative
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Definitely my favourite dairy free yogurt I've tried, great thickness and really nice strawberry taste. It did have a little bit of a coconut after taste but overall really liked the yogurts.
Nice
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
These are a refreshing change to my usual yogurts. I didn't get a strong taste of the strawberry would have liked a bit more but over all very nice.
Lots of flavour
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This yoghurt is packed full of flavour, and is great if you're lactose intolerant. It has a creamy texture to it and it comes in a perfect size. It is really good if you have a high cholesterol
delicious!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
super thick and fruity, tastes lovely and works little miracles in your gut, win win! would love to see more flavours!