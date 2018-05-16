New
Tesco Finest 6 Pork & Apricot Stuffing Parcels 284G
One stuffing parcel
Product Description
- Pork, dried apricot and caramelised red onion seasoned sausage meat stuffing portions wrapped in apple wood smoked bacon, topped with a whole cranberry and a sprig of rosemary.
- Prime cuts of British pork blended with juicy apricots and caramelised onion. Seasoned with herbs and spices and shaped into individual, festive stuffing parcels, wrapped with a rasher of apple wood smoked streaky bacon and garnished with a whole cranberry and sprig of fragrant rosemary.
- Succulent & Fruity wrapped with a ribbon of streaky bacon
- Pack size: 284G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (50%), Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (12%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Dried Apricot, Onion, Water, Red Onion, Rice Flour, Cranberry, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Sugar, Rosemary, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Demerara Sugar, Pea Fibre, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Thyme, Cider Vinegar, Maize Starch, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Wine Vinegar, Dextrose, Grape Must Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 20-22 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
284g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One stuffing parcel (44g**)
|Energy
|1083kJ / 260kcal
|477kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|7.6g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|13.0g
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.61g
|0.71g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 284g typically weighs 264g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
