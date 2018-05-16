New
Tesco 6 Angel Cake Slices 160G
One slice
- Energy
- 456kJ
-
- 109kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690kJ / 402kcal
Product Description
- Sponge cake with a vanilla flavour filling, decorated with icing.
- TEATIME CLASSIC Layered sponge with vanilla flavour filling and icing for a soft, sweet treat
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Stabilisers (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Palm Fat, Oligofructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulators (Tricalcium Citrate, Citric Acid), Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Milk Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Rice Starch, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Salt, Gelling Agent (Agar), Sea Salt, Sweet Potato Concentrate, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Maltodextrin, Colour (Beetroot Red), Malted Wheat Flour.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (27g)
|Energy
|1690kJ / 402kcal
|456kJ / 109kcal
|Fat
|15.3g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|62.4g
|16.8g
|Sugars
|37.7g
|10.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
