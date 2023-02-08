Dr. Oetker Peanut Butter Cups Cookie Mix 240G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2084 kJ/499 kcal
Product Description
- Baking mix with dark chocolate chips and peanut butter, includes baking cases
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Dr. Oetker buys cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation.
- Just add butter & milk
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (26%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass†, Cocoa Butter†, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), Ammonium Phosphatide)), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Peanut Butter (21 %), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder† (5%), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Natural Flavouring, Salt, In Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 42% minimum, †Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Best before end see top of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Soft cookie cup topped with peanut butter and drizzled with chocolate. Perfect for sharing or enjoying as a sweet treat.
- Let's get baking
- 1 Preheat the oven to 180°C/ 160°C fan/ gas mark 4 and place the baking cases into a cupcake tray.
- 2 Melt 40g butter gradually in a heatproof bowl either in a microwave on medium power for bursts of 10 seconds or in a pan over a low heat.
- 3 Mix together in a bowl the baking mix, melted butter and milk using a spoon until combined.
- Soft cookie cup topped with peanut butter and drizzled with chocolate. perfect for sharing or enjoying as a sweet treat.
- 4 Spoon the mixture evenly into the 12 baking cases.
- 5 Bake in the centre of the preheated oven for 12 minutes. When they are still warm, gently press the centre of the cookie cups with the back of a teaspoon to create a small well. Leave to cool for 15 minutes on a cooling rack.
- 6 Knead the peanut butter sachet to mix the contents, then snip the corner with scissors and squeeze the peanut butter into the 12 cookie cups. Gently tap down the cups to level the peanut butter.
- 7 Add chocolate chips and 10g butter (approx 2 tsps) into a heatproof bowl and either melt in a microwave on medium power for bursts of 10 seconds or place bowl over a pan of simmering water. Stir until chocolate and butter are fully melted.
- 8 Spoon the melted chocolate mix on top of the peanut butter cups, again tap the cups gently to level the chocolate, you can use the tip of a knife or a fork to swirl the chocolate mix and peanut butter together.
- 9 Once the chocolate mix is set on the peanut butter cookie cups.....
- Serve & enjoy!
- You will need:
- 50g melted butter (or margarine)
- 30ml milk (2 tbsp)
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as prepared**)
|Per cup 24g (as prepared**)
|%* per cup
|Energy
|2084 kJ/499 kcal
|500 kJ/120 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|29 g
|6.9 g
|10%
|of which saturates
|13 g
|3.2 g
|16%
|Carbohydrates
|49 g
|12 g
|5%
|of which sugars
|34 g
|8.2 g
|9%
|Protein
|9.1 g
|2.2 g
|4%
|Salt
|0.42 g
|0.10 g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**160g baking mix, 50g peanut butter, 30g chocolate, 50g butter, 30ml semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
