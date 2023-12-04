Cosmoliving Grey House Wife Pillowcase Pair

COSMOLIVING GREY H/WIFE PILLOWCASE PAIR

The Cosmo Living Pillowcase Pair is crafted from a luxuriously soft, durable fabric that’ll make you want to stay in bed all day. These luxurious pillowcases are the perfect companion to a Cosmo Living Duvet Set. Fully machine washable and no ironing required, so more time for beauty sleep!

LUXURIOUSLY SOFT: Crafted from a luxuriously soft, durable fabric that’ll make you want to stay in bed all day. EASY-CARE: Minimal ironing required and quick drying after washing so more time for beauty sleep. MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable and tumble dry safe.

Preparation and Usage