Cosmoliving Grey Pintuck Duvet Set Double

The Cosmo Living Duvet Set is the perfect balance of comfort and style, crafted from soft touch fabric and featuring an elegant pintuck design. Fully machine washable and no ironing required, so more time for beauty sleep!

MAKE A STATEMENT: Bring some stand out style into your bedroom with this elegant pintuck texture. LUXURIOUSLY SOFT: Crafted from a luxuriously soft, durable fabric that’ll make you want to stay in bed all day. EASY-CARE: Minimal ironing required and quick drying after washing so more time for beauty sleep!

Preparation and Usage