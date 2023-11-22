We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox & Ivy 4 Piece Hygro Tencel Towel Bale Silver

Made with Cotton and TENCEL™ fibres, these luxurious hand and bath towels are perfect for delicate skin. Naturally smooth to the touch and offering long-lasting comfort and quality, TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres provide efficient moisture absorption. Special dyes ensure the colour has a longevity you can trust so this beautiful towel will stay true wash after wash.The Fox & Ivy range of towels is also made with Hygrocotton® technology, creating a softer and fluffier towel after very wash and tumble dry.Contains 2 hand towels and 2 bath towels.Hand towels : 50cm x 90cmBath towels : 70cm x 130cmThis product contains TENCEL™ lyocell fibers, which are derived from sustainable wood sources and sustainably managed forests using a low environmental impact process. TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG. To find out more visit https://www.tencel.com/sustainability.BCI Cotton. By choosing our cotton products, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission.
H30.48cm x W41cmPile: 70% cotton and 30% TENCEL™ lyocell.Ground: 100% cotton.
Contains 2 hand towels and 2 bath towelsContains Hygrocotton technology®, creating a softer towel after every wash and tumble dryMade Mindfully: Supporting more sustainably farmed cotton

Recommend wash before first use. Wash similar colors together. Continued use of fabric softener will affect absorbency. Colour safe detergents recommended.

