Fox & Ivy Hygro Tencel Bath Sheet Dusky Pink

Made with Cotton and TENCEL™ fibres, this luxurious bath sheet is perfect for delicate skin. Naturally smooth to the touch and offering long-lasting comfort and quality, TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres provide efficient moisture absorption. Special dyes ensure the colour has a longevity you can trust so this beautiful towel will stay true wash after wash. The Fox & Ivy range of towels is also made with Hygrocotton® technology, creating a softer and fluffier towel after very wash and tumble dry. This product contains TENCEL™ lyocell fibers, which are derived from sustainable wood sources and sustainably managed forests using a low environmental impact process. TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG. To find out more visit https://www.tencel.com/sustainability. BCI Cotton. By choosing our cotton products, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission.

H100cm x W150cm Pile: 70% cotton and 30% TENCEL™ lyocell. Ground: 100% cotton.

