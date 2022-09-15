We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Greene King Icebreaker Pale Ale 4X440ml

5(2)Write a review
£6.00
£3.41/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • 10 c refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
  • This delicious pale ale is brewed with Citra and Simcoe hops, giving the beer a fantastic, fruity hop aroma. Being unfiltered, you’ll get masses of citrus and tropical fruit flavours, balanced with soft malty tones and fresh hop character.
  • Ice Breaker pairs perfectly with fish and chips, juicy burgers and pizzas.
  • Best served cold.
  • Greene king is a registered trademark
  • Unfiltered Pale Ale
  • Bursting with fruity hop aroma
  • The Ultimate Unfiltered Refreshment
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley & Wheat.

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End, See Base

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Cold
  • Enjoy Ice Cold

Warnings

  • PREGNANCY WARNING
  • Alcohol can cause lifelong harm to your baby

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Board. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Greene King,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.

Importer address

  • Empire Liquor,
  • Unit 5,
  • 900 South Road,
  • Edwarstown 5039,
  • S.A.
  • Piccadilly,

Return to

  • Greene King,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.
  • Freephone 0800 032 1799
  • www.greenekingbrewery.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Greene King smashes it!

5 stars

Very tasty craft beer from Greene King - just the right balance of taste/refreshment

Best beer!!! Taste like draft!

5 stars

Best beer!!! Taste like draft!

