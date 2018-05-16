New
Maltesers Assorted Chocolate Truffles Box 200G
Product Description
- Assorted filled chocolates.
- Ooh, truffle in paradise!
- First a little rustle... then it's all about the truffle!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Almond, Hazelnut.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 11, Portion size: 18g
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18g / (%*)
|Energy
|2340kJ
|421kJ (5%)
|-
|561kcal
|101kcal (5%)
|Fat
|35g
|6.3g (9%)
|of which saturates
|20g
|3.6g (18%)
|Carbohydrate
|51g
|9.2g (4%)
|of which sugars
|45g
|8.2g (9%)
|Protein
|7.0g
|1.3g (3%)
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.06g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 11, Portion size: 18g
|-
|-
