Weetabix Golden Syrup Cereal 24 Pack

Weetabix & Lyles golden syrup
Loveley breakfast product, enhanced with the addition of the syrup. We like to have our weetabix with warm milk.
Very nice
Must admit i love plain Weetabix and i never add sugar so wasnt sure i would like these, but i did. Not too sweet and sickly, but would have for s treat every so often rather than daily. I still prefer my plain Weetabix with fruit. Bought as part of a promotion.
A nice sweet taste
I wasn’t sure about this when I first saw this version of weetabix, but after trying it, I loved it. Normally I add sugar to my weetabix, by I tried it without this time, and I got to say there is just the right amount of sweet taste that I won’t be needing sugar anymore!
Another great item from Tesco
Ideal cereal now with the syrup added, not oversweet, just enough and saves using sugar, every little helps
Great!
Great product, healthy and simply delicious. Even my fussy daughter (11) loves it! Excellent quality. Would recommend. This product was bought as part of promotion
Different
I wasnt sure if id like these but have to say tgey were better tgan i expected.
Quality was good, but I found it too sweet. It wa
Quality was good, but I found it too sweet. It was a substitute for the original Weetabix
NIce cereal with a syrup flavour
Perfect for a quick breakfast. Nicely flavoured and oerfect with chilled milk
Sorry I just don’t like it,I’ve tried it but I’ll
Sorry I just don’t like it,I’ve tried it but I’ll not be buying it again, I have Weetabix for breakfast every day and this one just doesn’t taste nice!!!
Lovely taste
Nice tasting and better the plain weetabix. Quite expensive