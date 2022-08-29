We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Weetabix Golden Syrup Cereal 24 Pack

4.4(24)Write a review
Weetabix Golden Syrup Cereal 24 Pack
£2.75
£0.53/100g

A 2-biscuit serving contains

Energy
664kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1527 kJ/

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Wheat Cereal Baked with Lyle's Golden Syrup® Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
  • Scrumptious Syrup!
  • Weetabix with Lyle's Golden Syrup® is a nutritious 100% wholegrain breakfast, that's high in fibre.
  • This scrumptious pairing blends the distinctive sweetly-caramelised flavour of Lyle's Golden Syrup® with our classic Weetabix biscuit.
  • Riboflavin, Niacin and Folic Acid contribute to a reduction in tiredness and fatigue as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle
  • Red Tractor - Certified Standards
  • Lyle's Golden Syrup and the logo is a Registered Trade Mark of T&L Sugars Limited.
  • The Weetabix logo and lozenge device are Trade Marks of Weetabix Limited. The shape of this product is registered as Communty Trade Mark Number 834150 and is the property of Weetabix Limited.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Breakfast Cereals Weetabix Limited Burton Latimer

  • Baked with Lyle's Golden Syrup®
  • High Fibre
  • Low in Fat and Salt
  • 100% British Wholegrain Wheat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 520G
  • Riboflavin, Niacin and Folic Acid contribute to a reduction in tiredness and fatigue as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle
  • High Fibre
  • Low in Fat and Salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (95%), Sugar, Flavourings, Lyle's Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup) (2.0%), Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry, Odour Free PlaceFor Best Before, see bottom flap.

Number of uses

This pack contains twelve 2-biscuits servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Weetabix in perfect condition. If you are not satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before' date to the address detailed. We'd also love to hear what you think of Weetabix, so please contact us:
  • Via our website at www.weetabix.co.uk/get-in-touch
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,

Net Contents

24 x Biscuits

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2-Biscuit serving%RI per 100g
Energy1527 kJ/664 kJ/
-361kcal157kcal
Fat1.9g0.8g
of which saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrates77g31g
of which sugars14g6.1g
Fibre10g4.4g
Protein10g4.4g
Salt0.23g0.1g
Thiamin (B1)0.86mg0.28mg78%
Riboflavin (B2)1.1mg0.36mg77%
Niacin12mg4.2mg75%
Folic Acid155µg51µg77%
Iron12mg3.6mg79%
Vitamins & Iron---
RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack contains twelve 2-biscuits servings---
View all Family Favourite Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

24 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Weetabix & Lyles golden syrup

4 stars

Loveley breakfast product, enhanced with the addition of the syrup. We like to have our weetabix with warm milk.

Very nice

4 stars

Must admit i love plain Weetabix and i never add sugar so wasnt sure i would like these, but i did. Not too sweet and sickly, but would have for s treat every so often rather than daily. I still prefer my plain Weetabix with fruit. Bought as part of a promotion.

A nice sweet taste

5 stars

I wasn’t sure about this when I first saw this version of weetabix, but after trying it, I loved it. Normally I add sugar to my weetabix, by I tried it without this time, and I got to say there is just the right amount of sweet taste that I won’t be needing sugar anymore!

Another great item from Tesco

5 stars

Ideal cereal now with the syrup added, not oversweet, just enough and saves using sugar, every little helps

Great!

5 stars

Great product, healthy and simply delicious. Even my fussy daughter (11) loves it! Excellent quality. Would recommend. This product was bought as part of promotion

Different

4 stars

I wasnt sure if id like these but have to say tgey were better tgan i expected.

Quality was good, but I found it too sweet. It wa

3 stars

Quality was good, but I found it too sweet. It was a substitute for the original Weetabix

NIce cereal with a syrup flavour

5 stars

Perfect for a quick breakfast. Nicely flavoured and oerfect with chilled milk

Sorry I just don’t like it,I’ve tried it but I’ll

2 stars

Sorry I just don’t like it,I’ve tried it but I’ll not be buying it again, I have Weetabix for breakfast every day and this one just doesn’t taste nice!!!

Lovely taste

5 stars

Nice tasting and better the plain weetabix. Quite expensive

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here