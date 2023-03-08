Organix Banana Peach & Apple Muesli 10+ Months 200G
Product Description
- Organic banana, peach and apple muesli containing wholegrain oat, rye & rice flour with banana flakes & peach flakes with dried apple pieces
- Find out more at www.Organix.com
- Our organic muesli with banana, peach and apple combines chunky oats, soft fruit and puffed rice to get your baby chewing.
- Growing up means moving closer to grown up food, exploring more adventurous tastes and texture challenges.
- At Organix we make deliciously tasty baby foods and toddler snacks that little ones love and parents can rely on. Made with only the best organic ingredients with no artificial colours or flavours. Only the good stuff. Only Organix.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- I'm organic
- Suitable for 10+ months
- No added salt or sugar
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 200G
- No added salt or sugar
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain <strong>Oat</strong> Flakes 63.5%, Wholegrain <strong>Rye</strong> Flour 12.5%, Banana Flakes 11.0%, Puffed Rice Flour 5.0%, Peach Flakes (contains Rice Flour) 4.0%, Dried Apple Pieces 4.0%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before see top of pack
Produce of
Made under organic standards in Austria
Preparation and Usage
- Mixing instructions
- 1 Add 6 tbsp. of baby's usual milk, cold or warmed, to a clean bowl.
- 2 Gradually add 5 level tbsp. of muesli to the milk, stirring as you add.
- 3 Mix well until thickened and serve within 30 mins.
- If serving warm, check the temperature before feeding.
- This is only a guide, add a little more milk or muesli for a consistency that's just right for your little one.
Number of uses
Approx. 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Name and address
- Made exclusively for:
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Return to
- We're here to help:
- 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
- Freepost, Organix.
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Lower age limit
10 Months
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion†
|Energy
|1573kJ/373kcal
|767kJ/182kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|4.9g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|28g
|of which sugars
|12g
|10g
|Fibre
|10g
|4.0g
|Protein
|9.5g
|4.3g
|Sodium
|0.02g
|0.02g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.06g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|1.8mg
|0.65mg
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|†Based on mixing instructions, approximately 33g of muesli made with 90ml of milk
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.