Clubcard Price

Organix Banana Peach & Apple Muesli 10+ Months 200G

Organix Banana Peach & Apple Muesli 10+ Months 200G
£3.25
£16.25/kg

Product Description

  • Organic banana, peach and apple muesli containing wholegrain oat, rye & rice flour with banana flakes & peach flakes with dried apple pieces
  • Find out more at www.Organix.com
  • Our organic muesli with banana, peach and apple combines chunky oats, soft fruit and puffed rice to get your baby chewing.
  • Growing up means moving closer to grown up food, exploring more adventurous tastes and texture challenges.
  • At Organix we make deliciously tasty baby foods and toddler snacks that little ones love and parents can rely on. Made with only the best organic ingredients with no artificial colours or flavours. Only the good stuff. Only Organix.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 10+ months
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 200G
  No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain <strong>Oat</strong> Flakes 63.5%, Wholegrain <strong>Rye</strong> Flour 12.5%, Banana Flakes 11.0%, Puffed Rice Flour 5.0%, Peach Flakes (contains Rice Flour) 4.0%, Dried Apple Pieces 4.0%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before see top of pack

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Austria

Preparation and Usage

  • Mixing instructions
  • 1 Add 6 tbsp. of baby's usual milk, cold or warmed, to a clean bowl.
  • 2 Gradually add 5 level tbsp. of muesli to the milk, stirring as you add.
  • 3 Mix well until thickened and serve within 30 mins.
  • If serving warm, check the temperature before feeding.
  • This is only a guide, add a little more milk or muesli for a consistency that's just right for your little one.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

10 Months

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion†
Energy 1573kJ/373kcal767kJ/182kcal
Fat 5.6g4.9g
of which saturates 1.0g1.6g
Carbohydrate 66g28g
of which sugars 12g10g
Fibre 10g4.0g
Protein 9.5g4.3g
Sodium 0.02g0.02g
Salt 0.05g0.06g
Thiamin (vitamin B1)1.8mg0.65mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--
†Based on mixing instructions, approximately 33g of muesli made with 90ml of milk--

Safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

