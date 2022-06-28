The Vegetarian Butcher Vegan Little Peckers Nuggets 300G
Product Description
- Soy-based, chicken style nuggets fortified with vitamin B12 and iron.
- Perfect bite, great taste – The Vegetarian Butcher rules the roost with these Little Peckers vegan chicken nuggets. Birds of a feather flock together for this golden brown, guilt-free treat. This delicious vegan snack comes packed with flavour; juicy, tender vegan meat finished with that crispy golden crunch we all love – just one bite will have anyone coming back for more. Fun fact: the chicken nugget was invented in the 1950s by Prof. Robert C. Baker from Cornell University. The professor would surely give a cluck of approval to the vegan bite and delicious flavour of these nuggets.
- The perfect snack to munch on, these vegan nuggets are made from soy and are a rich source of plant based protein, fibre, vitamin B12 and iron. Pair them with a side of ketchup or any dipping sauce of your choice, and you have the perfect vegan meal. The Vegetarian Butcher was founded by Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation farmer and meat lover. Having chosen the vegetarian way of life, his goal was to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. His ambition is to give meat lovers the same lip-smacking experience they get from animal meat so that they are not missing out when switching to vegetarian or vegan meat. That's why The Vegetarian Butcher offers a wide range of vegetarian and vegan meat alternatives that compete with animal meat with respect to taste and texture. At the end of the day, we want to provide you with the delicious experience of indulging to your heart’s content with vegan meat while sacrificing absolutely nothing. Definitely something to cluck about as these Little Peckers are everything they’re cracked up to be. You’re just one click away from adding this delicious mouth-watering vegan meat to your meal.
- Little Peckers Vegan Chicken Nuggets are perfectly tender and juicy with that crispy and crunchy texture we all love
- Our vegan chicken nuggets scream nostalgia in every bite and are that go-to comfort food for every family meal, be it night or day
- Made from soy, Little Peckers Chicken Nuggets from The Vegetarian Butcher are high in plant based protein and fibre, and are a source of vitamin B12 and iron
- Practically identical to the original in terms of taste and texture, just one crunchy and juicy bite of these vegan nuggets will have you coming back for more
- Get spoiled for choice with our vegetarian and vegan meat ranging from nuggets and meatballs to burgers, sausages and more – surely a vegan meat lover’s paradise
- Cook these vegan chicken nuggets in the oven (preheat to 180ºC, bake for 12 minutes, turn halfway through cooking) or grill (preheat to medium/high, brush with oil, grill both sides for 5-6 minutes)
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
SOY structure (58%) (water, SOY protein concentrate), cornflakes (corn, sugar, salt), vegetable oils (rapeseed oil, sunflower oil), flour (corn, rice), OAT fibre, modified corn starch, natural flavourings, thickener (methyl cellulose), vinegar powder (spirit vinegar, acidity regulator (sodium hydroxide)), salt, corn starch, isolated SOY protein, acid (citric acid), iron (ferric pyrophosphate), vitamin B12. May contain celery, mustard, sesame seeds and other cereals containing gluten
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Keep frozen. After defrosting, store in the fridge and use within 2 days. Do not refreeze the product once thawed.
Produce of
Netherlands
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|936 g
|843 g
|10%
|Energy (kcal)
|224 g
|201 g
|0%
|Fat (g)
|11 g
|10 g
|14%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.9 g
|0.8 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|19 g
|17 g
|7%
|of which sugars (g)
|0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|6.4 g
|5.8 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|9 g
|8.1 g
|16%
|Salt (g)
|1.5 g
|1.4 g
|23%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.5 g
|0.45 g
|18%
|Iron (mg)
|4.5 g
|4.1 g
|29%
|1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
