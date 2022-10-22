Tilda Microwave Indonesian Fried Rice 250G

Really easy to encorporate into a meal, especially
Really easy to encorporate into a meal, especially if you have no time or are lazy like me! Great flavour too.
The product was very easy to prepare and tasted gr
The product was very easy to prepare and tasted great. I liked the spicy indonesian flavour.
Good quality grains
Good quality rice from Tilda. Lovely kick! Absolutely perfect flavour Super fast to cook. Very versatile. Looked like I made an effort but I made the rice effortlessly quick!
Tasty rice!
Tasty rice! Quick and easy to prepare, nice and moist and really tasty. Decent price too so can’t complain really. Will definitely try this again with something spicy on the side
Buy it
Very good would recommend
Just like the real thing
Nice quality rice with excellent Indonesian spicing. Makes a really good base for an authentic Nasi Goreng!
This rice has an amazing aroma and is very fragran
This rice has an amazing aroma and is very fragrant, the rice is fluffy and soft and full of flavour. We enjoyed this with some crispy chicken and it tasted great, would definitely purchase again
Best rice
I bought this flavour for the first time and it was delicious and would be buying it again
The rice is full of flavour and delicious. It cook
The rice is full of flavour and delicious. It cooks well and is super filling. Doesn't congeal and isn't clumpy in the least.
Delicious Rice
Light and fluffy rice, nice flavour of spices, very quick to make when you don't have time and want to eat tasty meal. Delicious.