Tilda Microwave Indonesian Fried Rice 250G

4.8(12)Write a review
image 1 of Tilda Microwave Indonesian Fried Rice 250G
£1.00
£4.00/kg

Per 125g serving

Energy
589kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 469kJ/111kcal

Product Description

  • Red pepper, carrot, spring onion and a hint of chilli combine with our Long Grain rice for a tasty and versatile Indonesian inspired stir-fry.
  • Visit www.tilda.com for more information on our range and for tasty recipe inspiration!
  • Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn't find in the UK at the time. Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, Tilda® Super Grains and Tilda® Kids. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they're all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. By removing broken and inferior grains we make sure that our rice cooks up perfectly. Tilda® makes choosing the right rice for the right dish easy, allowing you to select the best grains so that you enjoy the most delicious flavour combinations as well as all of the authenticity of the original dish. So whether it's a zingy Thai curry with a sticky fragrant Jasmine rice, a vibrant jambalaya with textured Long Grain adding bite or a delicious biriyani with slender, delicate Basmati - the rice you choose can really elevate your favourite dish.
  • Delicious and wholesome, Tilda® Microwave rice is the perfect meal or accompaniment that can be heated in a microwave for 2 minutes or for just 3 minutes in a pan. The wide range includes over 20 different, tasty variants ranging from classic grains such as Pure Basmati, Jasmine and Long Grain to inspiring flavours from around the world such as Caribbean Rice & Peas, Coconut and Peri Peri. Whether you're cooking up a curry, building a burrito, or finding the perfect rice to go with your favourite seasoned chicken, Tilda has you covered. The whole range is gluten free and vegetarian, and contains no artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives. Nearly the whole range is also suitable for vegans (please check individual product details).
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Registered trademarks.
  • Copyright Tilda 2022.
  • Perfect for stir fry
  • Gluten Free
  • Ready in 2 Mins
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Natural Long Grain Rice - Steamed (71%), Red Peppers (Capsicum) (5%), Carrots (5%), Onions, Spring Onions (3%), Sunflower Oil, Nasi Goreng Paste (2%) (Rapeseed Oil, Gluten Free Soy Sauce (<strong>Soya</strong>), Tomato Puree, Demerara Sugar, Shallots, Yeast Extract, Water, Garlic Puree, Maize Starch, Chillies, Salt), Red Chilli (2%), Gluten Free Soy Sauce (contains <strong>Soya</strong>), Tomato Paste, Ginger, Garlic, Turmeric, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Cayenne Pepper (<0.1%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.

Stir Fry
Instructions: 3 Mins
Serve & Enjoy

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

Name and address

  • UK: Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.
  • EU: Ebro Foods, S.A.,

Return to

  • Get in touch via hello@tilda.com
  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy469kJ/111kcal589kJ/140kcal
Fat1.8g2.3g
of which saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate20.8g26.0g
of which sugars1.1g1.4g
Fibre1.4g1.8g
Protein2.2g2.8g
Salt0.43g0.54g
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g--

Safety information

Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

View all Flavoured Microwave Rice

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Really easy to encorporate into a meal, especially

5 stars

Really easy to encorporate into a meal, especially if you have no time or are lazy like me! Great flavour too.

The product was very easy to prepare and tasted gr

5 stars

The product was very easy to prepare and tasted great. I liked the spicy indonesian flavour.

Good quality grains

5 stars

Good quality rice from Tilda. Lovely kick! Absolutely perfect flavour Super fast to cook. Very versatile. Looked like I made an effort but I made the rice effortlessly quick!

Tasty rice!

5 stars

Tasty rice! Quick and easy to prepare, nice and moist and really tasty. Decent price too so can’t complain really. Will definitely try this again with something spicy on the side

Buy it

5 stars

Very good would recommend

Just like the real thing

4 stars

Nice quality rice with excellent Indonesian spicing. Makes a really good base for an authentic Nasi Goreng!

This rice has an amazing aroma and is very fragran

5 stars

This rice has an amazing aroma and is very fragrant, the rice is fluffy and soft and full of flavour. We enjoyed this with some crispy chicken and it tasted great, would definitely purchase again

Best rice

5 stars

I bought this flavour for the first time and it was delicious and would be buying it again

The rice is full of flavour and delicious. It cook

4 stars

The rice is full of flavour and delicious. It cooks well and is super filling. Doesn't congeal and isn't clumpy in the least.

Delicious Rice

5 stars

Light and fluffy rice, nice flavour of spices, very quick to make when you don't have time and want to eat tasty meal. Delicious.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

