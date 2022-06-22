We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Doritos Nacho Cheese Dip 280G

£ 2.50
£0.89/100g
Each 40g serving contains:

Energy
341kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ/82kcal (4%*)

Product Description

  • Nacho Cheese Dip
  • - Load up your Doritos Tortilla Chips with Nacho Cheese Dip to unleash the full Doritos taste experience
  • - Doritos Nacho Cheese Dip makes your snacking experience even bolder
  • - The perfect dip for sharing
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians and contain no artificial colours or flavours
  • - Try Doritos tortilla chips with one of our dips for a bolder snacking experience
  • Doritos for the Bold - At Doritos we believe no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold flavours, we're where it's at. With intense flavours, full-on crunch and a triangular shape to load with dip, Doritos are the great tasting snack to share when getting together with mates. Are you Bold enough to try the UK's favourite Tortilla Chip brand? Unleash the full Doritos taste experience with the full range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full Doritos range at our website.
  • Doritos and the Doritos logo are registered trademarks © 2022
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sour Cream (from Milk) (5%), Mature White Cheddar Cheese (from Milk) (5%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (from Milk) (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Spices, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Dried Egg Yolk, Salt, Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Red Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Oregano, Dried Chillies

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before Date see coding on jar. Refrigerated after opening. Consume within three days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening. Best Served Chilled.

Number of uses

This jar contains 7 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your jar and send it to us:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 40g (%*)Per 100g
Energy341kJ/82kcal (4%*)853kJ/206kcal
Fat7.0g (10%*)17.5g
of which Saturates1.3g (6%*)3.2g
Carbohydrate3.6g8.9g
of which Sugars1.2g (1%*)3.1g
Fibre0.2g0.5g
Protein1.1g2.8g
Salt0.36g (6%*)0.90g
This jar contains 7 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000kcal)--
1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Nicer than expected. It tastes like melted Mexican

3 stars

Nicer than expected. It tastes like melted Mexican spicy cheddar!

