Doritos Nacho Cheese Dip 280G

Nicer than expected. It tastes like melted Mexican
Nicer than expected. It tastes like melted Mexican spicy cheddar!
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ/82kcal (4%*)
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sour Cream (from Milk) (5%), Mature White Cheddar Cheese (from Milk) (5%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (from Milk) (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Spices, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Dried Egg Yolk, Salt, Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Red Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Oregano, Dried Chillies
Best Before Date see coding on jar. Refrigerated after opening. Consume within three days of opening.
This jar contains 7 servings
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 40g (%*)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|341kJ/82kcal (4%*)
|853kJ/206kcal
|Fat
|7.0g (10%*)
|17.5g
|of which Saturates
|1.3g (6%*)
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|8.9g
|of which Sugars
|1.2g (1%*)
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.36g (6%*)
|0.90g
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
