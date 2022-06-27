Cadbury Flake Milk Chocolate Dessert 75G

Brilliant
Great quality and taste. Children love them
My son loves these but at 90p each they are expens
My son loves these but at 90p each they are expensive!
Delicious little dessert but at .90p overpriced!
Delicious little dessert but at .90p overpriced!
Why do people review an item as not vegetarian whe
Why do people review an item as not vegetarian when it doesn't claim to be vegetarian thats ridiculous! also to the other reviewer if they didn't reduce the contents they would have to up the price, thats called inflation! I know what i'd prefer. I would rather read genuine reviews on how the product tastes etc,
Shrink-flation
5 grams less flake than the old ones!
not vegetarian
not vegetarian
my grandson loves it
my grandson loves it