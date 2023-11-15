We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Noughty Wave Curl Defining Conditioner 250Ml

Noughty Wave Curl Defining Conditioner 250Ml

1(1)
Write a review

£8.00

£3.20/100ml

Vegan

Noughty Wave Curl Defining Cond 250ml
Wave hello to super-conditioned, silky-soft, defined curls. Bursting with vitamin-rich sea kelp and a drizzle of avocado and olive oil. Say bye-bye to bad hair days.
© KMI Brands 2022.
97% NaturalFor curly and wavy hairWith sea kelp & avocado oilCruelty Free InternationalSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cetrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Coco-Caprylate, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Phytate, Chondrus Crispus (Carrageenan) Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract (Kelp), Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Peel Extract, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Crithmum Maritimum (Sea Fennel) Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Salicylate Linalool

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: After washing, squeeze out excess water. Massage evenly through hair, then rinse away. For best results, use with Wave Hello Shampoo. Colour may vary due to natural extracts.

View all Afro, Curly & Textured Hair Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here