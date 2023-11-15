We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Noughty To The Rescue Boost Shampoo 250Ml

Noughty To The Rescue Boost Shampoo 250Ml

5(1)
£8.00

£3.20/100ml

Vegan

Noughty To The Rescue Boost Shampoo 250Ml
Like a knight in shining armour, this intensely moisturising shampoo helps transform dry locks, splits, snaps and that dreaded frizz. Packed with sweet almond and sunflower seed extracts. It's the perfect fairytale ending.
97% NaturalFor dry and damaged hairWith sweet almond & sunflower seedCruelty Free InternationalSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Cocoyl Methyl Isethionate, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Methyl Isethionate, Sodium Cocoate, Coco-Glucoside, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Seed Extract, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Wheat Amino Acids, Coconut Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Polyquaternium-6, Glyco Distearate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Disodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Coumarin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to wet hair for a feather-soft lather. If needed, add more water for extra foam. For best results, finish with to the rescue conditioner. Colour may vary due to natural extracts.

