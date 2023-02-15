Blaumeister Liebfraumilch 75Cl

White sweet and fruity
I love this product especially during the summer months, it’s quite versatile and easy to drink. I do love the more expensive ones like 19 crimes but Liebfraumilch does the gob
Lovely wine will be great for summer barbecues in the description below the original description it says Wine Colour Red ofcourse it is definitely white Tesco needs to amend that part incase it confuses people who dont know this wine
Nice sensibly priced wine
A nice wine with soda water and a good price
Liked this wine. I wanted a change from my usual wine as I now feel its too sweet. I will be buying the Liebfraumilch again. This will be lovely to drink chilled in summer
The Blaumeister Hockwill be in my order again
The quality was lovely and the taste is beautiful My wife loves the taste and I will order it again
Mild everyday type of wine—have a glass as you cook and pop some into your masterpiece! You will not feel guilty!
A really good all rounder.
Amazing value, delicious on its own or with a Chicken dish or Fish.
value for money
my wife likes it
Perfect bottle of wine.
Love this wine, Nice yo have a glass straight from the fridge, sweet taste but not overpowering, not a bad ptice, will buy again.