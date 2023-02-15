We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blaumeister Liebfraumilch 75Cl

4.8(15)Write a review
image 1 of Blaumeister Liebfraumilch 75Cl

£3.79
£3.79/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rheinhessen Qualitätswein
  • Blaumeister Liebfraumilch is a timeless German white. A medium sweet and fruity wine with bright stone fruit flavours.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Germany
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

7.1

ABV

9.5% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled with fruity desserts or on its own.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Peter Mertes KG,
  • Weinkellerei,
  • D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Tesco Store Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Store Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy299kJ/72kcal373kJ/90kcal
15 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

White sweet and fruity

5 stars

I love this product especially during the summer months, it’s quite versatile and easy to drink. I do love the more expensive ones like 19 crimes but Liebfraumilch does the gob

Lovely wine will be great for summer barbecues in

5 stars

Lovely wine will be great for summer barbecues in the description below the original description it says Wine Colour Red ofcourse it is definitely white Tesco needs to amend that part incase it confuses people who dont know this wine

Nice sensibly priced wine

5 stars

A nice wine with soda water and a good price

Liked this wine. I wanted a change from my usual w

5 stars

Liked this wine. I wanted a change from my usual wine as I now feel its too sweet. I will be buying the Liebfraumilch again. This will be lovely to drink chilled in summer

The Blaumeister Hockwill be in my order again

5 stars

The quality was lovely and the taste is beautiful My wife loves the taste and I will order it again

Mild everyday type of wine—have a glass as you coo

4 stars

Mild everyday type of wine—have a glass as you cook and pop some into your masterpiece! You will not feel guilty!

A really good all rounder.

5 stars

Amazing value, delicious on its own or with a Chicken dish or Fish.

value for money

5 stars

my wife likes it

Perfect bottle of wine.

5 stars

Perfect bottle of wine.

Love this wine, Nice yo have a glass straight from

5 stars

Love this wine, Nice yo have a glass straight from the fridge, sweet taste but not overpowering, not a bad ptice, will buy again.

