Rude Health 5 Grain 5 Seed Porridge 400G

Product Description

  • 5 Grain 5 Seed Porridge
  • You're in rude health when...
  • You're full of surprises. You skip ropes, not meals. You're first on the dance floor and the last to go home.
  • Let's Talk Seeds
  • There are five in this porridge, giving it loads of texture from tiny nibbles to bigger bites. We're especially chuffed with our linseeds. They have a gently nutty, earthy flavour. And those two kinds of linseed are teamed up with eight other, similarly flavour packed ingredients. Look out world, here you come.
  • We started mixing the Ultimate Muesli at our breakfast table in 2005. Today, it's a bigger table, but our approach to food and drink is the same.
  • A Life Lived in Rude Health. Tuck in.
  • The Perfect Pairing
  • This porridge and our Almond Drink are a match made in breakfast heaven.
  • Box: Carton made from recycled fibres.
  • Widely recycled.
  • Bag: Coated BOPP film.
  • Check local recycling
  • High Fibre
  • Plant-Based
  • Brilliant ingredients
  • Nothing artificial
  • The Five by Five Breakfast
  • Wholegrain British Oats
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Porridge Oats, Jumbo Oats, Oatmeal, Barley Flakes, Rye Flakes, Golden Linseeds, Linseeds, Pumpkin Seeds (2.5%), Sunflower Seeds (2.5%), Poppy Seeds, Buckwheat Flakes, Quinoa Flakes

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that handles Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a dry place

Name and address

  • Rude Health,
  • Bedford House,
  • 212 New King's Road,
  • London,
  • SW6 4NZ.
  • Rude Health Foods BV,

Return to

  • Be rude (or nice) to us:
  • Rude Health,
  • Bedford House,
  • 212 New King's Road,
  • London,
  • SW6 4NZ.
  • T: +44 (0) 20 7731 3740
  • E: hello@rudehealth.com
  • www.rudehealth.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper serving*per 100g
Energy741 kJ1482 kJ
-176 kcal351 kcal
Fat4.1g8.1g
of which saturates1.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate28.6g57.1g
of which sugars0.4g0.7g
Fibre6.2g12.4g
Protein6.1g12.2g
Salt0.0g<0.05g
*50g 5 Grain 5 Seed Porridge--
Delicious. I love the texture and taste of this po

5 stars

Delicious. I love the texture and taste of this porridge, so much better than just plain oats.

