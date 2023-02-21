Tails Cocktails Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail 500Ml

Lovely flavoured
This was a lovely cocktail. I love the taste of passionfruit and this didn't disappoint. Nice and sweet and went lovely with a lemonade mixer. Would be lovely in summer as really refreshing and light tasting. Can't wait to get another bottle and try out some more cocktails using this for Christmas would definitely recommend
Will definitely buy again. Fantastic for a pre-made cocktail, quick and easy to emjoy for pre drinks when getting ready for a night out.
Great quick cocktail!
I got the chance to trial this and although I disliked it when drank straight from the bottle if you follow the instructions to shake with ice to create a foamy top it totally changes the flavour!!! Great for a party or nice treat!
Delicious
Lovely drink, smooth and delicious. You get 4 cocktails out of one bottle. Super easy to make yourself at home, simply put ice in cocktail shaker, add tails cocktails, shake...shake... Pour! As easy as abc.
Great tasting cocktail
Great tasting, perfect addition to any party. Its a very strong drink, as with most cocktails but you can really taste the strength of alcohol. This goes perfectly with lemonade if you wanted to the lessen the intensity of the taste. The passionfruit flavour is lovely and refreshing and i would refommend. Overall its a great tasting cocktail and I'm looking forward to buying some of their other flavours.
Beautiful tasting cocktail
Beautiful tasting high quality cocktail that is full of flavour and is so easy to make just literally by adding Ice and shaking in a cocktail shaker you have the perfect cocktail in the comfort of your own home. Love the fact that it's all made for you so it takes out the hassle of adding all your own ingredients without the compromise on taste.
Love it!
Great product, such a great taste its refreshing and lovely to have when socialising with friends finished and garnished with a lovely piece of passionfruit
Yummy
Such a good price there flavour is amazing and there so easy to make
Quick and easy, gorgeous product!
Amazing product! So easy to create a lovely cocktail at home! You simply add ice to a shaker, add the product, shake and pour into a martini glass! You end up with the perfect cocktail! I garnished mine with half a passion fruit and it looked gorgeous!
Refreshing
Really like this tropical flavour cocktail, it definitely. Its easy to use just add ice to a shaker and it's ready. I will definitely be buying again.