Clubcard Price

Tails Cocktails Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail 500Ml

4.6(48)Write a review
£15.00
£30.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tails Cocktails Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail 500Ml
  • Made with: 42 Below vodka, vanilla syrup, passion fruit puree & lime juice
  • Vodka 55%
  • Liqueur 45%
  • Makes 04 Drinks
  • Crafted with 42Below™ Vodka
  • Mixed Alcoholic Drink
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

ABV

14.9% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake with ice
  • For the Perfect Drink:
  • 1: Pour in a shaker or jar with ice
  • 2: Shake vigorously then strain the ice
  • 3: Pour in a martini glass and serve with half of a passion fruit

Net Contents

500ml

48 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Lovely flavoured

5 stars

This was a lovely cocktail. I love the taste of passionfruit and this didn't disappoint. Nice and sweet and went lovely with a lemonade mixer. Would be lovely in summer as really refreshing and light tasting. Can't wait to get another bottle and try out some more cocktails using this for Christmas would definitely recommend

Will definitely buy again. Fantastic for a pre-mad

5 stars

Will definitely buy again. Fantastic for a pre-made cocktail, quick and easy to emjoy for pre drinks when getting ready for a night out.

Great quick cocktail!

5 stars

I got the chance to trial this and although I disliked it when drank straight from the bottle if you follow the instructions to shake with ice to create a foamy top it totally changes the flavour!!! Great for a party or nice treat!

Delicious

5 stars

Lovely drink, smooth and delicious. You get 4 cocktails out of one bottle. Super easy to make yourself at home, simply put ice in cocktail shaker, add tails cocktails, shake...shake... Pour! As easy as abc.

Great tasting cocktail

5 stars

Great tasting, perfect addition to any party. Its a very strong drink, as with most cocktails but you can really taste the strength of alcohol. This goes perfectly with lemonade if you wanted to the lessen the intensity of the taste. The passionfruit flavour is lovely and refreshing and i would refommend. Overall its a great tasting cocktail and I'm looking forward to buying some of their other flavours.

Beautiful tasting cocktail

5 stars

Beautiful tasting high quality cocktail that is full of flavour and is so easy to make just literally by adding Ice and shaking in a cocktail shaker you have the perfect cocktail in the comfort of your own home. Love the fact that it's all made for you so it takes out the hassle of adding all your own ingredients without the compromise on taste.

Love it!

5 stars

Great product, such a great taste its refreshing and lovely to have when socialising with friends finished and garnished with a lovely piece of passionfruit

Yummy

5 stars

Such a good price there flavour is amazing and there so easy to make

Quick and easy, gorgeous product!

5 stars

Amazing product! So easy to create a lovely cocktail at home! You simply add ice to a shaker, add the product, shake and pour into a martini glass! You end up with the perfect cocktail! I garnished mine with half a passion fruit and it looked gorgeous!

Refreshing

5 stars

Really like this tropical flavour cocktail, it definitely. Its easy to use just add ice to a shaker and it's ready. I will definitely be buying again.

1-10 of 48 reviews

