Garnier Body Superfood Watermelon Body Cream 380Ml

48H Hydrating Gel-Cream: Garnier Body Superfood is a fast absorbing gel-cream that hydrates skin up to 10 layers deep*. 96% Natural Origin Ingredients: This formula contains Watermelon, known for its powerful quenching nutrients & Hyaluronic Acid; a trending active ingredient found naturally in the skin known for its incredible water retention power. Your Daily Dose of Superfood and Derm Actives: treat your skin to hydration that you can feel & enjoy the relaxing application process after your daily shower or bath. Garnier Body Superfood Watermelon & Hyaluronic acid is formulated for normal skin and enriched with two powerful key ingredients! Watermelon is known for its powerful quenching nutrients & Hyaluronic Acid is a trending active ingredient found naturally in the skin notorious for its incredible water retention power. This powerful gel-cream leaves the skin feeling instantly hydrated, up to 10 layers deep*, for results you can feel and provides up to 48 hour hydration**. With ingredients of 96% Natural Origin - this product is a vegan formula. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. *Upper layers of the epidermis **Instrumental test, 24 volunteers

Body Gel-Cream for Normal Skin Dermatologically tested: for normal skin Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products, approved by Cruelty Free International

Pack size: 380ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Isopropyl Palmitate, Citrullus Lanatus Fruit Extract / Watermelon Fruit Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, CI 77491 / Iron Oxides, CI 77492 / Iron Oxides, Linalool, Geraniol, Eugenol, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

380ml

Preparation and Usage