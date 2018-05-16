Tesco Crackling Pork Loin Joint 1Kg

Per 150g**
- Energy
- 1686kJ
-
- 406kcal
- 20%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 29.5g
- 42%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 11.0g
- 55%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.35g
- 23%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1124kJ / 270kcal
Product Description
- Boneless rind on pork loin joint with pork, onion and sage stuffing.
- With pork, onion and sage stuffing; roast for a crisp, golden brown crackling
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (85%), Sage and Onion Stuffing [Pork, Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Sage, Salt, Parsley, Maize Starch, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8 1hr 30mins. Remove from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Dry the rind and lightly rub with oil and generously sprinkle with salt. Place foil around the sides but not over the rind and place in a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8 for 40 minutes. Reduce temperature to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 and cook for remaining time. Allow to rest in a warm place for 10-15 minutes before serving. Remove string before slicing. For best results carve across the width of the joint into slices.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.0kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g**
|Energy
|1124kJ / 270kcal
|1686kJ / 406kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|29.5g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|11.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.1g
|Protein
|21.7g
|32.5g
|Salt
|0.90g
|1.35g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1kg typically weighs 900g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.