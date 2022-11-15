We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Clipper Cleanse Organic Citrus Nettle & Fennel Tea Bags 44G

4.6(31)Write a review
Clipper Cleanse Organic Citrus Nettle & Fennel Tea Bags 44G
£2.50
£5.68/100g

Product Description

  • Citrus Flavoured Nettle and Fennel Organic Infusion
  • Find our more at Clipper-teas.com
  • Design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • Contains Nettle and fennel which stimulates the elimination function of the organism
  • Finally a cleansing infusion with the benefit of great taste! A lovely light, citrusy blend leading with fresh zesty lemony character and a twist of lime, balanced with delicious, sweet aromatic fennel. Perfect to refresh your body, cleanse your palate and lighten your soul.
  • We believe that simple is better - which is why our teabags are always plant-based, biodegradable and unbleached It's why we'd never use staples (we'd much rather fold & tie our teabag's with organic cotton - which means you can simply pop the used teabag in your food waste bin. It's also why we've made sure all our boxes and envelopes are 100% recyclable. Natural, fair and delicious, all the way.
  • UK and non-UK agriculture
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Natural, Fair & Delicious
  • Individually wrapped for freshness
  • Keep dry and away from strong flavours
  • Feel pure & refreshed with our cleansing blend
  • Pack size: 44G

Information

Ingredients

Nettle* (46%), Fennel Seed* (40%), Birch*, Natural Lemon Flavouring* (5%), Lemon Peel* (2%), Natural Lime Flavouring (2%), *Organically produced ingredient

Storage

Best before: see base. Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink 2-3 cups per day as part of a balanced varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 Riverview,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • United Kingdom.

Importer address

  • Wessanen Benelux B.V.,
  • Hoogoorddreff 5,
  • 1101 BA Amsterdam,
  • NL.
  • AU: Natural Brands Pty Ltd,
  • Suite 12,

Return to

  • If this product does not reach you in perfect condition, please contact us at help@clipper-teas.com
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 Riverview,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.clipper-teas.com

Net Contents

44g ℮

View all Fruit & Herbal Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

31 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My new favourite herbal tea

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I've really been enjoying this tea! I've tended to gravitate towards it after dinner, but it really is perfect for any time of the day. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a fresh citrusy kick!

Lovely taste!

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I really enjoyed trying this tea! The flavour is quite different from the traditional ones like fruit or peppermint, nevertheless it's super nice and refreshing! It's nice to sip it in the afternoon and morning. Furthermore, fennel is very healthy for the digestive system, so it's a nice way to keep your body healthy ;)

Great product

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Never heard of the brand before and the combination of nettle and fennel at first may seems peculiar but was pleasantly surprised. Will definitely be keeping an eye out on their other products and choices

Fantastic alternative!

4 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I sometimes try a new style of tea, but often my taste buds don't agree (earl grey for example). However, this lemon infused tea tasted like such a nice treat, especially for winding down before bed. Will be happy to try these again.

Tea bags

4 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Never tried these sort before, thought had give them ago, but they are so refreshing & pure lovely flavour definitely recommending to friends and family.

Not for me

3 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Tried these and didn't really like them, I ended up giving them to my mam to try, it not really a flavoured tea person, I prefer a Yorkshire :)

Very refreshing and delicious

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I used this flavour citrus nettle and fennel infusion from clippers tea for first time and absolutely love it. It's very nice and refreshing citrus taste. Not too strong or bitter . Perfectly mild and refreshing.yoy don't even need to add any sugar or sweeteners as with nettle it's already sweet enough. I love herbal teas and this one is my favourite.Love the combination of all the flavours. Perfect for anytime of the day. I would definitely recommend to all my friends and family.

delicious refreshing tea

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I have really enjoyed this tea from clipper . The tea is really fresh and clean tasting and feels like its full of goodness with every cup . It is very refreshing to drink and tastes of lemon and lime with added fennel flavour . I feel like since i have started drinking this tea my digestion has been better so i have noticed a positive aspect of drinking this tea in addition to it being a nice refreshing drink.

Nice warming tea

4 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Not normally a huge fan of flavoured teas but this was quite nice. Wasn't quite sure due to the nettle, however it's not really a taste I was expecting and was surprised in a good way. A nice citrusy tea for a cold day kr evening!

Great tea

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

This tea is great! First of all, knowing that the packaging and teabags are all recyclable/biodegradable is a huge bonus! The fact the teabags are unbleached etc it makes the whole experience feel better for you and everyone around you! The taste is mild yet tasty and refreshing! My partner enjoyed it with a little agave but I thought the fennel made it sweet enough! It's great to have a tea that has benefits to you in many ways and also tastes good I'd 100% recommend it!

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here