Clipper Cleanse Organic Citrus Nettle & Fennel Tea Bags 44G

My new favourite herbal tea
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
I've really been enjoying this tea! I've tended to gravitate towards it after dinner, but it really is perfect for any time of the day. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a fresh citrusy kick!
Lovely taste!
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
I really enjoyed trying this tea! The flavour is quite different from the traditional ones like fruit or peppermint, nevertheless it's super nice and refreshing! It's nice to sip it in the afternoon and morning. Furthermore, fennel is very healthy for the digestive system, so it's a nice way to keep your body healthy ;)
Great product
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
Never heard of the brand before and the combination of nettle and fennel at first may seems peculiar but was pleasantly surprised. Will definitely be keeping an eye out on their other products and choices
Fantastic alternative!
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
I sometimes try a new style of tea, but often my taste buds don't agree (earl grey for example). However, this lemon infused tea tasted like such a nice treat, especially for winding down before bed. Will be happy to try these again.
Tea bags
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
Never tried these sort before, thought had give them ago, but they are so refreshing & pure lovely flavour definitely recommending to friends and family.
Not for me
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
Tried these and didn't really like them, I ended up giving them to my mam to try, it not really a flavoured tea person, I prefer a Yorkshire :)
Very refreshing and delicious
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
I used this flavour citrus nettle and fennel infusion from clippers tea for first time and absolutely love it. It's very nice and refreshing citrus taste. Not too strong or bitter . Perfectly mild and refreshing.yoy don't even need to add any sugar or sweeteners as with nettle it's already sweet enough. I love herbal teas and this one is my favourite.Love the combination of all the flavours. Perfect for anytime of the day. I would definitely recommend to all my friends and family.
delicious refreshing tea
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
I have really enjoyed this tea from clipper . The tea is really fresh and clean tasting and feels like its full of goodness with every cup . It is very refreshing to drink and tastes of lemon and lime with added fennel flavour . I feel like since i have started drinking this tea my digestion has been better so i have noticed a positive aspect of drinking this tea in addition to it being a nice refreshing drink.
Nice warming tea
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
Not normally a huge fan of flavoured teas but this was quite nice. Wasn't quite sure due to the nettle, however it's not really a taste I was expecting and was surprised in a good way. A nice citrusy tea for a cold day kr evening!
Great tea
A CLIPPER TEAS Customer
This tea is great! First of all, knowing that the packaging and teabags are all recyclable/biodegradable is a huge bonus! The fact the teabags are unbleached etc it makes the whole experience feel better for you and everyone around you! The taste is mild yet tasty and refreshing! My partner enjoyed it with a little agave but I thought the fennel made it sweet enough! It's great to have a tea that has benefits to you in many ways and also tastes good I'd 100% recommend it!