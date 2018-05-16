Tic Tac Sugar Free Fresh Grapefruit Mint 16.4G

Product Description
- Grapefruit Menthol Flavour Drops with Sweeteners.
- Enjoy the delicious taste of grapefruit with cooling crystals. Tic Tac Fresh Grapefruit Mint provides little moments of refreshment in a convenient pack with the recognisable Tic Tac rattle.
- A total of 22 pills. A single pack of 16.4g
- A Gentle Little Refresh
- Tic Tac is the only one that’s always on hand to gently refresh your mouth, wherever you are and whoever you’re with. Each Tic Tac sparks refreshing moments thanks to its delicately coated 100 layers, for a gentle & tasty fresh sensation that slowly unfolds in your mouth.
- Each Tic Tac 50% bigger than the classic version
- Intense and cooling sensation
- Sugar Free
- Cooling crystals for a minty refreshment
- Pack size: 16.4G
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Xylitol, Sorbitol, Steviol Glycosides), Thickener (Gum Arabic), Maltodextrins, Flavourings, Acids (Citric, Tartaric), Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Powdered Grapefruit Juice, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Spirulina Concentrate
Storage
Keep in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Net Contents
16.4g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|1041 / 150 (kJ / kcal)
|Fat
|0.6 (g)
|of which Saturates
|0.6 (g)
|Carbohydrate
|96.7 (g)
|of which Sugars
|0.1 (g)
|Polyols
|93.2 (g)
|Protein
|0.1 (g)
|Salt
|0.02 (g)
