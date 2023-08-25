We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Breville Vbl246 Blend Active Green

Breville Vbl246 Blend Active Green
Enjoy smoothies, juices, protein shakes and more on the go with the Breville Blend Active. This single-serve blender features a powerful 350W motor that smoothly blends frozen berries and ice with juice and other liquids. The blending occurs in the top of the bottle so nothing gathers in the base, while the one-touch action delivers perfect results in seconds; ideal for busy weekday mornings before you head out to work, school or the gym.
As a category leader in breakfast, light meals and garment care solutions we continue to develop unique and exciting products for your consumers across Europe. With a continuing history of innovation and invention, Breville® believes that with the right tools everything is possible – creative solutions and inspiring ideas to help you Turn on you Creativity®.
350W power output0.6L capacityPlastic jugSuitable for ice crushing6 accessoriesAccessories included: 2 x 600ml bottle, 2 x carry strap, 2 x super-seal leak proof lidsBPA free bottleDishwasher safe parts

