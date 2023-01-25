Aveeno Kids Shampoo Sensitive Skin & Scalp 250Ml

Smells amazing
A AVEENO Customer
This shampoo smells incredible. The packaging made it look to me, like the shampoo would be scent free but it smells lovely and lasts on his hair for days after washing.
fantastic, on the UP
A AVEENO Customer
will always have this in stock, it is really good, smells lovely , works really well
lovely product
A AVEENO Customer
A LOVELY MILD SHAMPOO THAT GIVES A REALLY CLEAN AND SOFT FINISH
Really good
A AVEENO Customer
I really liked this proficient but not for my girly girl hair
Lovely
A AVEENO Customer
Lovely shampoo, mild and no tears. Detangles my daughters curly hair brilliantly and leaves it clean and soft.
Tear free, gentle and kids are happy.
A AVEENO Customer
The boys were super happy to receive their Aveeno Kids Shampoo. Tear free and so gentle leaves hair feeling soft and supple. Both the boys are in love with this shampoo, it has become their new favourite.
Fantastic
A AVEENO Customer
Gosh! What's not to love about this shampoo. It's truly tear free, smells great and made for kids sensitive scalp, no chemicals added and cleaned my daughter hair and scalp well without drying it out.
2 testers one product
A AVEENO Customer
I have used this on my curly 2b type hair and do not feel it was moisturizing enough and I did not like the smell. However my 4 year old son used it and absolutely loves it, He likes the design on the bottle and I like that there is a different picture on each so he is able to tell the difference between shampoo and conditioner. He has confirmed no tears or stinging eyes
Gentle Shampoo
A AVEENO Customer
I was a little apprehensive about trying a new shampoo, with curly hair it can be awful to condition when a shampoo has been too stripping, however I was pleasantly surprised with this product. It is very gentle and cleans the hair without taking away moisture. I did miss having a heavy scented shampoo but if you are sensitive to purfume this product is definitely recommended.
Not so overpowering
A AVEENO Customer
The shampoo has gentle on the eyes which is extremely impo to me and the smell wasn't overpowering at all. You can use it on babies and children without any worry. It's a good quality product.