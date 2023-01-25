We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aveeno Kids Shampoo Sensitive Skin & Scalp 250Ml

4.8(204)Write a review
Aveeno Kids Shampoo Sensitive Skin & Scalp 250Ml
£6.50
£26.00/litre

Product Description

  • Aveeno Kids Shampoo Sensitive Skin & Scalp 250Ml
  • Designed to be gentle versus regular adult products
  • Proven to gently cleanse without drying scalp. For different hair types including straight and curly hair. The shampoo hydrates for soft, shiny & healthy looking hair that is easy to comb. Rinses easily.
  • © 2022
  • Paediatrician & Dermatologist Tested
  • For Kids' Developing Hair
  • Sensitive skin & scalp
  • Soothing oat & shea butter
  • Gently cleanses, leaving different hair types easy to manage
  • Tear-free
  • Free from sulphates, soap & dyes
  • Oat is our superpower
  • High Quality Oats
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Glycerin, Avena Sativa (Cat) Kernel Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Polyquaternium-10, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Coconut Acid, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, PEG-150 Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Gentle fragrance suitable for sensitive skin & scalp. Use with AVEENO® KiDS conditioner for triple benefits: softens, nourishes and helps manageability. Apply to wet hair. Lather and rinse thoroughly. Can be used daily.

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • For external use only.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • IRL Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

204 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Smells amazing

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

This shampoo smells incredible. The packaging made it look to me, like the shampoo would be scent free but it smells lovely and lasts on his hair for days after washing.

fantastic, on the UP

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

will always have this in stock, it is really good, smells lovely , works really well

lovely product

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

A LOVELY MILD SHAMPOO THAT GIVES A REALLY CLEAN AND SOFT FINISH

Really good

4 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I really liked this proficient but not for my girly girl hair

Lovely

4 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Lovely shampoo, mild and no tears. Detangles my daughters curly hair brilliantly and leaves it clean and soft.

Tear free, gentle and kids are happy.

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

The boys were super happy to receive their Aveeno Kids Shampoo. Tear free and so gentle leaves hair feeling soft and supple. Both the boys are in love with this shampoo, it has become their new favourite.

Fantastic

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Gosh! What's not to love about this shampoo. It's truly tear free, smells great and made for kids sensitive scalp, no chemicals added and cleaned my daughter hair and scalp well without drying it out.

2 testers one product

4 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I have used this on my curly 2b type hair and do not feel it was moisturizing enough and I did not like the smell. However my 4 year old son used it and absolutely loves it, He likes the design on the bottle and I like that there is a different picture on each so he is able to tell the difference between shampoo and conditioner. He has confirmed no tears or stinging eyes

Gentle Shampoo

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I was a little apprehensive about trying a new shampoo, with curly hair it can be awful to condition when a shampoo has been too stripping, however I was pleasantly surprised with this product. It is very gentle and cleans the hair without taking away moisture. I did miss having a heavy scented shampoo but if you are sensitive to purfume this product is definitely recommended.

Not so overpowering

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

The shampoo has gentle on the eyes which is extremely impo to me and the smell wasn't overpowering at all. You can use it on babies and children without any worry. It's a good quality product.

