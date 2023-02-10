Joie 3 Piece Reusable Coffee Capsules & Scoop

Not compatible
I have just purchased these today. They say they are compatible with a Nespresso which is the coffee machine I have not the Vertuo which they state are not compatible. They do not work, they fall through the shaft and if you manage to get them to sit for a while the lid will not close down on them. I shall be returning them and look at reviews for reliable, working pods.
rubbish
does not work in a Nespresso machine so absolutely do not buy it. Should be removed from the shelves as you will be wasting your money!
Don’t fit. Broken my machine. Gutted.
Gutted. I’ve actually broken my entire nespresso machine by trying to shut it and make these work. Highly disappointing and costly.
do not waste your money purchasing as does not fit
I was very excited to see this in store the other day and obviously purchased it! I wish I had read the other reviews first otherwise I would not have purchased. I have had exactly the same problem, they simply do not fit, the handle to close will not fully lower as obviously the 3 pins that usually puncture the shop bought pods dont align with this reusable cap. I will certainly be returning it and requesting a refund. I also think that whoever is the "buyer" for such products for Tescos should at least check that they work before making available to the consumer. It would of course be nothing short of courteous for a member of staff to acknowledge this complaint/review as well as the previous one. A very disappointed customer!!
Does not fit
Was really excited to see this in store- great idea but does not work. It falls short and a hive will not close. Will be returning
Does not work. Do not buy.
Just bought and tried these in my nespresso citiz (magimix). They do not fit / you cannot close machine. Waste of money / not fit for purpose. I will be returning.
Does not fit magimix Nespresso machines
These did not fit my Nespresso machine.
Tried these with a Nespresso Citiz machine and the
