Akash Gold Basmati Rice 2Kg

£6.00

£3.00/kg

Aged Basmati Rice
Every grain of Akash Basmati Rice is perfectly matured under the sun of the Basmati heartlands. Sunshine and warmth that you can taste in every dish because we select only the finest grains from the Punjab valleys and other fertile Basmati growing areas. We allow the grains to rest and age naturally, creating a superior quality basmati that's always fluffy, aromatic and tasty. Put a smile on everyone's face; bring sunshine to your table with Akash.
Akash® is a registered Trademark.© Copyright Akash 2022
Perfect for All Traditional & Modern DishesBring sunshine to your table and enjoy perfect rice every time!Fluffy & Light
Pack size: 2KG

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Add 60g of Basmati per person to a large pan of boiling water.Cook on medium heat for 10-12 minutes. Drain well, cover and let stand for 3 minutes then lightly fork through the grains and serve.

