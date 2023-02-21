We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tails Cocktails Rum Daiquiri Cocktail 500Ml

4.9(40)Write a review
image 1 of Tails Cocktails Rum Daiquiri Cocktail 500Ml
£15.00
£30.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pre-Mixed Cocktails
  • Rum Daiquiri was created in collaboration with expert mixologists; it's perfect to be included into a cocktail gift set for any cocktail lover
  • For more information visit: www.tailscocktails.com
  • Rum Daiquiri by Tails Cocktails is a bar quality alcohol drink, and is an all-time classic cocktail. Contains 4 premade cocktails, simple to serve, whatever the occasion.
  • These ready made cocktails are perfect for creating memorable moments at home with friends, whatever your occasion; shake things up and make any day special
  • One bottle of Tails Cocktails contains 4 bar quality premade cocktails which are easy to make and enjoy in no time; they're fun to make and share
  • Bacardi, Tails and the feather device are trademarks.
  • Natural sediment may occur
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Alcoholic Drink (Rum 37.3%, Lime Juice from Concentrate 5.9%)

Tasting Notes

  • Rum Daiquiri by Tails Cocktails creates the perfect blend of Bacardi Rum and crisp lime with a touch of sweetness

Alcohol Units

7.45

ABV

14.9% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 daysStore in a cool dark place

Preparation and Usage

  • Our Rum Daiquiri is so easy to make and so simple to serve that you don't need to add a thing: just shake it with ice to create your favourite cocktail

Name and address

  • Tails Cocktails,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • United Kingdom.
  • EU: Bacardi GmbH,
  • Hindenburgstr. 49,
  • 22297 Hamburg,

Return to

  • Tails Cocktails,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

50cl

40 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Rum Daiquiri

5 stars

A TAILS Customer

I loved this drink I received the bottle to review , it was a lovely taste. It felt a little strong for me so I added lemonade

Nice summer cocktail

4 stars

A TAILS Customer

Really nice over crushed ice. Not quite as good as a fresh made cocktail but if having a party/bbq a few bottles of these should keep everyone happy.

Perfect daiquiri

5 stars

A TAILS Customer

I was so excited to try this and it didn't disappoint. The bottle is sophisticated and a very nice design. I tried my rum daiquiri both neat with ice and then with ice and lemonade, they were equally as delicious. It has a lovely aroma and goes down a treat

Tasty cocktail

5 stars

A TAILS Customer

Liked the taste, strong lime flavour. Really smooth when drinking. Best to drink with lots of ice. Didn't really fill four glasses though

Great drink

5 stars

A TAILS Customer

I went on my hen do this weekend so decided I would take it along and try it. To say I've never had one before it was such a lovely and refreshing drink. Who needs fancy expensive cocktails when you can get something like this

Delightful

5 stars

A TAILS Customer

Enjoyed this on it's own but was especially nice when mixed with crushed ice and blended fruit. Definitely a welcome addition to garden drinks this summer.

Strong but very nice

5 stars

A TAILS Customer

Very nice an refreshing, however it's very strong so I would suggest putting lemonade & lemon in it. Once I did this it was perfect

Amazing drink ready to serve in just a few seconds

5 stars

A TAILS Customer

Very refreshing drink, with a perfect balance of rum and sweetness. Rather than shake it with ice, I preferred to chill it overnight in the freezer and it was amazing!

Great!

5 stars

A TAILS Customer

First impression was that I really liked the packaging, bottle is great and easily can be displayed in the house or stored away, you get a nice amount but would like to see slightly more quantity. Flavour itself was super great I like it with ice especially! Good mix of sweet and sour and something I'm really keen to try again! As you can tell we've already gone through most of it so I do highly recommend!

A Daiquiri for the Jubilee

5 stars

A TAILS Customer

My wife and I decided to try this Rum Daiquiri with our indoor picnic to celebrate the Jubilee. Well it certainly went well! We had some good old traditional Cornish scones (spread the jam then dollop the cream), along with some seasonal cheese and crackers. Topping that off with some glasses of this chilled cocktail really brought the occasion to life. The flavour was on point, exactly as you'd expect from a well made Rum Daiquiri. There's plenty of it in the bottle, especially if you are light drinkers like my wife and I. I'd deffinately recommend this cocktail, it's fun, strong, flavourful, and it even smells really good. Oh, and we also love the touch of wood for the lid, makes it look as luxurious as it tastes!

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

