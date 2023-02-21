Tails Cocktails Rum Daiquiri Cocktail 500Ml

Rum Daiquiri
I loved this drink I received the bottle to review , it was a lovely taste. It felt a little strong for me so I added lemonade
Nice summer cocktail
Really nice over crushed ice. Not quite as good as a fresh made cocktail but if having a party/bbq a few bottles of these should keep everyone happy.
Perfect daiquiri
I was so excited to try this and it didn't disappoint. The bottle is sophisticated and a very nice design. I tried my rum daiquiri both neat with ice and then with ice and lemonade, they were equally as delicious. It has a lovely aroma and goes down a treat
Tasty cocktail
Liked the taste, strong lime flavour. Really smooth when drinking. Best to drink with lots of ice. Didn't really fill four glasses though
Great drink
I went on my hen do this weekend so decided I would take it along and try it. To say I've never had one before it was such a lovely and refreshing drink. Who needs fancy expensive cocktails when you can get something like this
Delightful
Enjoyed this on it's own but was especially nice when mixed with crushed ice and blended fruit. Definitely a welcome addition to garden drinks this summer.
Strong but very nice
Very nice an refreshing, however it's very strong so I would suggest putting lemonade & lemon in it. Once I did this it was perfect
Amazing drink ready to serve in just a few seconds
Very refreshing drink, with a perfect balance of rum and sweetness. Rather than shake it with ice, I preferred to chill it overnight in the freezer and it was amazing!
Great!
First impression was that I really liked the packaging, bottle is great and easily can be displayed in the house or stored away, you get a nice amount but would like to see slightly more quantity. Flavour itself was super great I like it with ice especially! Good mix of sweet and sour and something I'm really keen to try again! As you can tell we've already gone through most of it so I do highly recommend!
A Daiquiri for the Jubilee
My wife and I decided to try this Rum Daiquiri with our indoor picnic to celebrate the Jubilee. Well it certainly went well! We had some good old traditional Cornish scones (spread the jam then dollop the cream), along with some seasonal cheese and crackers. Topping that off with some glasses of this chilled cocktail really brought the occasion to life. The flavour was on point, exactly as you'd expect from a well made Rum Daiquiri. There's plenty of it in the bottle, especially if you are light drinkers like my wife and I. I'd deffinately recommend this cocktail, it's fun, strong, flavourful, and it even smells really good. Oh, and we also love the touch of wood for the lid, makes it look as luxurious as it tastes!