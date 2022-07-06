Muller Corner Red Cherry Yogurt 136G

only had 2 best before days to use not good
good quality but only 2days to eat needed later best before date
Tasty
I like these muller corner fruit yoghurts, they are tasty and creamy
Lovely, creamy cherry yogurt
Lovely creamy yogurt with cherries, my favourite, good price when buying a selection of 6.
Useful as a pudfing
A nice creamy yoghourt with a slightly bitter cheery sauce, ideal as a light pudding after a meal
It’s my favourite corner yoghurt. I order them reg
It’s my favourite corner yoghurt. I order them regularly.
A well known trusted product from a quality suppli
A well known trusted product from a quality supplier.
Delicious and able to have as low sugar. 50
Use it because low sugar count
cherry licious
Just love anything cherry
Creamy and tasty
Creamy and tasty
Very moorish
Really delicious have one every night