Muller Corner Red Cherry Yogurt 136G

4.3(21)Write a review
Muller Corner Red Cherry Yogurt 136G
£ 0.70
£0.52/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Muller Corner Red Cherry Yogurt 136G
  • Delicious, Creamy Yogurt
  • Source of Protein
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Sweeteners, or Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 136G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Cherries (10%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • May contain cherry stones.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Net Contents

136g ℮

Safety information

May contain cherry stones.

View all Indulgent Yoghurts & Dairy Desserts

21 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

only had 2 best before days to use not good

5 stars

good quality but only 2days to eat needed later best before date

Tasty

5 stars

I like these muller corner fruit yoghurts, they are tasty and creamy

Lovely, creamy cherry yogurt

5 stars

Lovely creamy yogurt with cherries, my favourite, good price when buying a selection of 6.

Useful as a pudfing

4 stars

A nice creamy yoghourt with a slightly bitter cheery sauce, ideal as a light pudding after a meal

It’s my favourite corner yoghurt. I order them reg

5 stars

It’s my favourite corner yoghurt. I order them regularly.

A well known trusted product from a quality suppli

5 stars

A well known trusted product from a quality supplier.

Delicious and able to have as low sugar. 50

5 stars

Use it because low sugar count

cherry licious

5 stars

Just love anything cherry

Creamy and tasty

5 stars

Creamy and tasty

Very moorish

5 stars

Really delicious have one every night

