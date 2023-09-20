Cherry Blossom Shoe Deodoriser 200ml

Restore comfort to your step by refreshing your footwear with this easy-to-use, spray-on deodoriser. This technically advanced, fast-acting formula works to destroy odours, keeping footwear smelling fresh. We'd always recommend testing on an inconspicuous area before application.

We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.

Removes odours Refreshes and revives all footwear

Pack size: 200ML

Made in England

200ml ℮

