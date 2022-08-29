We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bio&Me Low Sugar Prebiotic Granola 360G

£3.70
£1.03/100g

Product Description

  • Naturally Low Sugar Gut-Loving Prebiotic Granola
  • Bio&You
  • Healthier & happier biome = healthier & happier you.
  • Dr Megan's Top Tip
  • Aim to eat 30 diverse plant-based foods a week for good gut health.
  • Join our Inner Community
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bioandmeuk
  • Discover what greater gut health can do for you: www.bioandme.co.uk
  • Inside Knowledge
  • Did you know that 70% of your body's immune system lives in your gut?
  • Low Sugar, Naturally Gut-Loving Prebiotic Granola, Created by The Gut Health Doctor.
  • Good for your Gut*.
  • At Bio&Me, we believe that eating deliciously diverse foods is key to good gut health. Packed with 15 fabulous fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, legumes, nuts and seeds, our prebiotic granola gives your biome the diversity it loves to help it thrive.
  • Created by The Gut Health Doctor
  • Your biome is central to the community of trillions of microbes including good bacteria that live within you. It's totally unique to you and it works hard to keep you healthy. You can look after your biome by eating plenty of plant-based foods - the more the merrier!
  • Prebiotic*
  • High in Fibre
  • No Added Sugar
  • 15 plant-based foods
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
  • Dr.M.Rossi
  • Dr Megan Rossi, BSc phD RD
  • Please Recycle Me!
  • Created by the gut health doctor
  • It's what on the inside that contains!
  • Great for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 360G
  • Low sugar
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (44%), Seeds 10% (Pumpkin, Sunflower, Brown Linseed, Chia), Nuts (8%) (Walnuts, Almonds), Vegetable Fibres (Chickpea, Maize), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Puffed Sorghum, Chicory Root Fibre, Dates, Coconut, Quinoa, Dried Carrot, Puffed Chickpeas, Natural Flavourings, Vanilla Bean Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Simply seal the bag, pop in the box (remember to tuck down the lid for freshness) and store in a cool, dry spot. It's best eaten within a month, but we doubt it'll last that long!Best Before: See base of pack.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bio&Me,
  • Department of Delicious Diversity,
  • 1 Castle Drive,
  • Chester,
  • CH4 7HL.

Return to

  • It's super important to us that you're happy with your purchase. If you have any questions, drop us an email at hello@bioandme.co.uk. We'll sort things out for you as soon as we can.
  • www.bioandme.co.uk
Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g Serving† RI Per Serving
Energy 1953kJ1172kJ
-469kcal281kcal14%
Fat 25.9g15.5g22%
of which saturates 4.8g2.9g14%
Carbohydrates38.7g23.2g9%
of which sugars 4.7g2.8g3%
Fibre 15.7g9.4g31%
Protein 12.5g7.5g15%
Salt 0.03g0.02g<1%
†Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
RI = Reference Intake---
21 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

For those of us who prefer products without added

5 stars

For those of us who prefer products without added sugar, this granola still offers taste and texture resulting from the combination of its natural ingredients

good for breakfast

5 stars

Healthy breakfast option, just maybe too plain for my personal taste. Needed to add some fruit. Crunchy!

Lovely Granola

5 stars

Lovely granola which is low in sugar, crunchy, high in fibre and full of flavour.

No compromise!

5 stars

I thought this might be a bit bland but it is absolutely delicious! Really nice with oat milk and I feel it's doing me good. Will definitely buy again.

Nice tasty health granola. Has a nice texture but

3 stars

Nice tasty health granola. Has a nice texture but personally found the taste a little plain without the addition of fresh fruit. Also small box means only get two bowls out of a box which makes is lower value for money than other granolas.

I really enjoyed this granola. Weirdly enough, eve

5 stars

I really enjoyed this granola. Weirdly enough, even with the low sugar, it was really tasty. It was filling and I wasn't hungry again until after 3pm. This would be perfect for someone who is trying to watch their weight or lower their daily calories. It's a 10 from me!

Full of flavour even when they have taken the suga

4 stars

Full of flavour even when they have taken the sugar out. It's crunchy and good for breakfast.

Just ok. Is low sugar and is light. But with milk

4 stars

Just ok. Is low sugar and is light. But with milk and more honey is it a delicious and healthy breakfast.

Crunchy, tasty and healthy - I really enjoyed this

5 stars

Crunchy, tasty and healthy - I really enjoyed this for breakfast this morning.

This is a healthy oats porridge with no added suga

5 stars

This is a healthy oats porridge with no added sugar and a healthy plant based natural ingredients. This is a delicious and easy to make breakfast.

