Bio&Me Low Sugar Prebiotic Granola 360G

For those of us who prefer products without added
For those of us who prefer products without added sugar, this granola still offers taste and texture resulting from the combination of its natural ingredients
good for breakfast
Healthy breakfast option, just maybe too plain for my personal taste. Needed to add some fruit. Crunchy!
Lovely Granola
Lovely granola which is low in sugar, crunchy, high in fibre and full of flavour.
No compromise!
I thought this might be a bit bland but it is absolutely delicious! Really nice with oat milk and I feel it's doing me good. Will definitely buy again.
Nice tasty health granola. Has a nice texture but
Nice tasty health granola. Has a nice texture but personally found the taste a little plain without the addition of fresh fruit. Also small box means only get two bowls out of a box which makes is lower value for money than other granolas.
I really enjoyed this granola. Weirdly enough, eve
I really enjoyed this granola. Weirdly enough, even with the low sugar, it was really tasty. It was filling and I wasn't hungry again until after 3pm. This would be perfect for someone who is trying to watch their weight or lower their daily calories. It's a 10 from me!
Full of flavour even when they have taken the suga
Full of flavour even when they have taken the sugar out. It's crunchy and good for breakfast.
Just ok. Is low sugar and is light. But with milk
Just ok. Is low sugar and is light. But with milk and more honey is it a delicious and healthy breakfast.
Crunchy, tasty and healthy - I really enjoyed this
Crunchy, tasty and healthy - I really enjoyed this for breakfast this morning.
This is a healthy oats porridge with no added suga
This is a healthy oats porridge with no added sugar and a healthy plant based natural ingredients. This is a delicious and easy to make breakfast.