We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Shallow Bay South African Sauvignon Blanc 2.25L

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Shallow Bay South African Sauvignon Blanc 2.25L
£15.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
378kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc. W.O. Western Cape. Wine of South Africa.
  • From the picturesque vineyards of South Africa, the nearby oceanic breezes help the grapes ripen perfectly to produce this crisp and elegant Sauvignon Blanc. A dry, but fruity white wine with typical citrus fruit aromas and flavours and a refreshingly zingy finish. Enjoy chilled on its own or with seafood or creamy pasta dishes.
  • 2.25L Equivalent to 3 x 75cl Bottles
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 2.25L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

28.1

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Ormonde Vineyards

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Theo Basson

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are harvested for Shallow Bay Sauvignon Blanc at optimum ripeness and selected parcels are crushed and vinified in steel tanks. The wine is kept on the lees to retain freshness and balance, until bottled.

History

  • Wine has been produced in South Africa since the late 17th century, so the traditions and heritage of winemaking are deep rooted and important to South Africa's wine producers. Together with its unique regional terroir and generations of winemaking experience, South Africa produces wines of great character and superb value.

Regional Information

  • Shallow Bay is Wine of Origin Coastal - all the vineyards are in close proximity to the West Coast of the Cape, so the Atlantic Ocean plays its part in the viticulture of the vines. Breezes off the ocean lightly blow through the vineyards, cooling the vines in the afternoons, ensuring the Sauvignon Blanc grapes keep a distinctive freshness which continues into the vinification.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Once opened stays fresh for up to six weeksStore in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa, United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Opening Instructions
  • 1. Open box at the side and remove cardboard disk
  • 2. Pull tap from box
  • 3. Position tap and remove red plastic cover
  • 4. Place glass under tap and activate by pulling up wings as shown
  • Enjoy chilled on its own, with seafood or creamy pasta dishes.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING - The use of sharp objects to open box must be avoided

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy302kJ / 73kcal378kJ / 91kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

WARNING - The use of sharp objects to open box must be avoided

View all Boxed Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Shallow Bat South African Sauvignon blanc

5 stars

Sent as a substitute for the one we wanted. Pleasantly surprised as it suited our taste. South African wines are usually good and this one is lovely. Dry, which we prefer.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here