Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued For Brow & Edges Gel 16Ml

S/KOPF GOT2B GLUED FOR BROW & EDGES GEL 16ml

got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges 2in1 Gel 16ml is a brand new innovative styling gel, designed to make sure that your brows and edges stay in shape all day long. The invisible gel formula is vegan and free of silicones, has been dermatologically tested and alcohol free. Fast drying with no flakes and without stickiness or residue, the versatile two-sided fibre brush allows for easy and precise application and styling. - Super strong hold gel up to 72 hrs for brows and edges - Vegan, free of silicones, alcohol free and dermatologically tested - Fast drying, no flakes with no stickiness or residue - Two-sided fibre brush allows for easy and precise application and styling - Iconic Glued formula top tips: - Do not use on eyelashes - Perfect to style and fix your brows and edges on-the-go For further information and free hair styling advice please call the Advisory Service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com.

got2b Glued is an iconic range of vegan formula hair styling products designed to give you up to 72hrs of ultimate strong hold. With a range of different formulas to suit every need, from water resistance to brow maintenance, there's a Glued product for everyone.

Super strong hold brow and hair gel for up to 72hrs Vegan, free of silicones. Alcohol free. Dermatologically tested Fast drying, no flakes with no stickiness or residue Two-sided fibre brush allows for easy and precise application and styling Our iconic best-selling range

Pack size: 16ML

Ingredients

Aqua, PVP, Acrylates/Hydroxyesters Acrylates Copolymer, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glycerin, Parfum, DMDM Hydantoin, Panthenol, Sodium Benzoate, Benzotriazolyl Dodecyl p-Cresol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, CI 60730

Net Contents

16ml ℮

Preparation and Usage