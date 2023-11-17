Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued For Brow & Edges Gel 16Ml

S/KOPF GOT2B GLUED FOR BROW & EDGES GEL 16ml
got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges 2in1 Gel 16ml is a brand new innovative styling gel, designed to make sure that your brows and edges stay in shape all day long. The invisible gel formula is vegan and free of silicones, has been dermatologically tested and alcohol free. Fast drying with no flakes and without stickiness or residue, the versatile two-sided fibre brush allows for easy and precise application and styling.- Super strong hold gel up to 72 hrs for brows and edges- Vegan, free of silicones, alcohol free and dermatologically tested- Fast drying, no flakes with no stickiness or residue- Two-sided fibre brush allows for easy and precise application and styling- Iconic Glued formulatop tips:- Do not use on eyelashes- Perfect to style and fix your brows and edges on-the-goFor further information and free hair styling advice please call the Advisory Service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com.
got2b Glued is an iconic range of vegan formula hair styling products designed to give you up to 72hrs of ultimate strong hold. With a range of different formulas to suit every need, from water resistance to brow maintenance, there's a Glued product for everyone.
Super strong hold brow and hair gel for up to 72hrsVegan, free of silicones. Alcohol free. Dermatologically testedFast drying, no flakes with no stickiness or residueTwo-sided fibre brush allows for easy and precise application and stylingOur iconic best-selling range
Pack size: 16ML
Ingredients
Aqua, PVP, Acrylates/Hydroxyesters Acrylates Copolymer, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glycerin, Parfum, DMDM Hydantoin, Panthenol, Sodium Benzoate, Benzotriazolyl Dodecyl p-Cresol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, CI 60730
Net Contents
16ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
Schwarzkopf top tips:- Do not use on eyelashes- Perfect to style and fix your brows and edges on-the-goHow to use:- Use the raised side of the versatile brush to apply the product on your brows and hair around your hairline- Use the flat side to style and fix brows and edges